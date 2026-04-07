There are moments when the ruling class reveals itself so perfectly that one almost wishes to send flowers. Not because the performance was moving, but because it was so exquisitely grotesque. A wealthy liberal woman sits before men condemned for violent crimes and announces, in essence, that she too has known death, she too has known guilt, she too carries a wound. The room is then expected to gasp at the revelation that the blonde emissary of compassion has, beneath the tasteful sorrow and curated vulnerability, a story of her own. And thus the old order renews itself in updated language: not the plantation mistress with her Bible and bonnet, but the trauma-literate heiress of therapeutic empire, bringing confession as a gift to the lower orders.

Nobody says, “You people are simple enough to be won over by my emotional pageant.” One simply implies it. One glides delicately from a childhood accident to men serving life sentences and lays a silk ribbon of equivalence between them. Perhaps theirs were accidents too, she murmurs, as though homicide, consequence and moral proportion were all just unfortunate furniture placements in the mansion of the human condition. It is a very aristocratic kind of mercy. Not mercy toward the condemned, exactly. Mercy toward reality itself, which is aggressively sanded down until it no longer scratches the speaker’s self-image.

That is what makes the whole thing so fragrant with plantation etiquette. The point is never merely to sympathise. The point is to demonstrate moral refinement before an audience presumed too battered, too brown, too criminal, too lower-caste to notice that they are being patronised in real time. The modern liberal elite no longer says, “I know what is best for you.” She says, “I am here to hold space for your truth,” while quietly informing you what your truth is.

To turn another person’s punishment into a mirror for one’s own exquisitely processed pain requires a very advanced form of self-love. Ordinary narcissism wants attention. This superior breed wants sainthood. It does not merely enter the prison. It redeems the prison by entering it. It does not merely speak to lifers. It ennobles them by allowing them to witness the vulnerability of a privileged political elite, comparing her own tragedy to their crimes. One can almost hear the invisible footman announce her arrival: Lady Empathy of Marin, Countess of Intersectional Redemption, has come among the felons bearing artisanal absolution and oat-milk equivalence.

I have seen many strange rituals in this collapsing civilisation. I have seen war sold as compassion, censorship sold as safety, and sterilising ideology sold as liberation. But there remains something uniquely nauseating about elite pity. It smiles while it patronises. It weeps while it demeans. It places one manicured hand upon the shoulder of the condemned and says: Look, we are not so different, you and I, when in fact the entire point of the performance is to remind everyone that they are very different indeed. One gets the sentence. The other gets the speaking engagement.

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