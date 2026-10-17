For quite a long time, Western civilisation had this peculiar idea about justice. You may have seen the statue. A woman. Scales in one hand. Sword in the other. And, rather conspicuously, a blindfold over her eyes. The blindfold was not there because the sculptor had trouble with faces.

It represented a fairly important idea: the person standing before the law should not receive one form of justice because he is rich and another because he is poor; one because he is Catholic and another because he is Protestant; one because he is a duke and another because he shovels manure for the duke.

Justice was supposed to be interested in what you did. Apparently this arrangement is now under review.