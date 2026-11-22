Across Britain, and the rest of what’s left of Western Civilisation, people are increasingly bewildered by what they call two-tier justice. Daniel ShenSmith, better known as the Black Belt Barrister, has just released a video explaining why he believes Britain has a two-tier justice system. Violent offenders receive suspended sentences, while people convicted of comparatively minor offences involving political protest sometimes find themselves facing the full majesty of the law, accompanied by three police officers, a prosecutor and a press release about the importance of community cohesion.

People naturally conclude that the justice system has gone mad.

Perhaps it hasn’t.

Perhaps it is functioning remarkably well, and we have simply misunderstood what it is for.