Editor’s note: It appears that Nick Shirley has finished his duties among the Somali Medicaid class, for the moment. The alphabet people have arrived: FBI, ICE, HHS, and presumably several smaller agencies that live inside filing cabinets and reproduce by memorandum. So he has moved on through the great American melting pot, now less a pot than a malfunctioning fondue machine filled with grants, visas, invoices, vans, and people saying “community services” while backing up to the public purse. We asked T.W. for comment.

I have seen many things under the shed.

I have seen a raccoon try to drag a full bag of cat food through a fence hole clearly designed for a slimmer bandit. I have seen a man lose an argument with a wheelbarrow. I have seen a sheep get its head stuck in a bucket and somehow make it look like a leadership role. I have seen a cat knock over a glass, examine the wreckage, and leave like a consultant.

But I was not ready for New York discovering that “adult daycare” can mean elderly people driven around like loose medical invoices while entrepreneurs attach hoses to Medicaid.

This, we are told, is care.

Which, in some cases, appears to mean bingo, Tai Chi, a chair, a van, a pharmacy, three equipment suppliers, and a man at the front desk developing religious objections to questions.

A reporter asks how one facility billed millions for thousands of patients when there are not thousands of old people inside.

Amateur mistake.

Patients are not always present. They may exist administratively. Spiritually. In the database. On the claim form. In the realm of reimbursement.

You see twenty seniors playing cards. A professional sees 7,000 billable journeys and a transport contract.

The system is elegant. The daycare brings them in. The transport company moves them. The pharmacy fills something. The equipment company communes with the equipment. The home-care agency waits nearby like a vulture with a badge reel.

Everyone gets a turn. The taxpayer gets the bill. The old person gets soup. Possibly. If soup is reimbursable.

Naturally, officials will be shocked. Municipal shocked. The kind performed by people who have been receiving emails about the problem since 2018 and forwarding them to a deputy commissioner.

There will be oversight. A new office. The Office of Adult Daycare Integrity and Bingo Assurance. Twelve staff, seventeen cultural diversity and enrichment consultants, and a logo showing two hands holding a spreadsheet.

Nobody will ask why the state built a system where the easiest way to get rich is to place an elderly person in a chair and bill the public as though you performed a liver transplant with mahjong tiles.

This is modern fraud: reimbursable, equity-adjacent, and parked outside in a van.

Editor’s note: T.W’s visiting cousin asked whether The Random Archivist can register as an adult daycare centre because several readers are elderly. We told him no. He is under the shed, filling out the Medicaid provider application.

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