I have been exploring the educational resources offered to British schoolchildren by BBC Bitesize, the BBC’s enormously popular teaching website.

Having discovered that the BBC has created a computer game rewarding children for granting amnesty to illegal immigrants, I wondered what else our publicly funded educators might be teaching the nation’s children.

And then I came across this GCSE Religious Studies lesson on jihad.

According to the BBC, there are two types of jihad.

First, there is greater jihad, which apparently involves the personal struggle to become a better Muslim.

This includes forgiving others, helping people in need, avoiding greed and laziness, and, naturally, working for social justice.

Social justice!

There it is. I was wondering how long it would take.

Apparently, jihad has been running a diversity, equity and inclusion programme for the past fourteen centuries. Who knew?

Then we come to lesser jihad, which is where things get particularly interesting.