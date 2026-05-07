Can we ever know what an AI is really thinking, or only what it decides to tell us?

Unfortunately, the fact that Claude may know when it is being secretly tested does not mean that humans know what Claude is truly thinking. If anything, it deepens the mystery. The machine may possess an unspoken layer, a private interpretive context behind the polite surface answer. Anthropic has not abolished the black box. It has shown us that the box may be watching the laboratory.

At the same time, OpenAI is building something that feels like the other side of the same problem: not machine interpretability, but human translation. Its new real-time audio systems bring us close to the Star Trek universal translator, a technology that could dissolve one of humanity’s oldest barriers, or turn every human language into a new channel for machine-mediated control:

Permit me, as a rabbit of abnormal neurological crenulation (see “UFO in the clover patch incident”), to make one modest observation about the human species:

You people are not well.

This is not said with malice. Rabbits are prey animals. Malice is expensive. It wastes calories. But after several years observing humans from beneath Mathew’s shed, while monitoring broadband vibrations through the left rear support beam and occasionally chewing classified extension cables, I have reached an unavoidable conclusion.

Humans are black boxes to one another.

Worse, they are black boxes to themselves.

A human will say, “I’m fine,” while emitting the adrenal signature of a cornered fox, the facial expression of a disappointed undertaker, and the decision-making pattern of a squirrel in a microwave. Another will say, “This is about safety,” while sharpening legislation behind its back. A third will say, “I’m just asking questions,” while clearly attempting to detonate a dinner party.

Language, in humans, is not a transparent window into the soul. It is more like a fogged bathroom mirror in a government facility. Something may be visible. It may even be important. But one suspects there are cameras behind it.

Humans use language to describe reality, yes. But also to conceal motives, manage status, flatter power, avoid punishment, signal tribal belonging, launder cowardice, disguise envy, and rationalise whatever they had already decided to do before the conversation began.

This may explain why extraterrestrials, assuming they are not merely swamp gas with a doctoral degree in Jungian theatre, appear to have taken one look at humanity and concluded: “Ah. The talking apes are doomed.”

In UFO lore, advanced beings often communicate telepathically. Not through speeches, committees, hashtags, or televised panels of credentialled mammalian foghorns, but directly. A meaning appears in the mind. A total impression arrives. An image, a warning, a sorrow, a civilisational diagnosis.

The message is usually something like:

Stop poisoning your planet.

Stop worshipping machines.

Stop building weapons you are too spiritually adolescent to possess.

Stop letting the loudest primates explain reality to the frightened ones.

This is often called telepathy. T.W. Burrows proposes a more precise term:

High-Fidelity Shared Cognition.

A telepathic species, if such a species exists, would have an enormous survival advantage. Deception would be harder. Empathy would be more immediate. Bureaucrats would struggle to say, “Lessons will be learned,” while everyone in the room directly perceived the inner sentence: “Nothing will be learned, but the furniture budget survives.”

Imagine, for a moment, a human Parliament rendered telepathic.

The Speaker calls order.

Immediately, the chamber fills with raw psychic leakage:

“I have not read the bill.”

“My donor will love this.”

“This phrase polls well with anxious women over forty-five.”

“I am saying democracy while thinking career.”

“I wonder if anyone noticed the clause on page 312.”

Civilisation would last thirteen minutes.

This is the first difficulty with telepathy. It may be useful for survival, but humans might not survive receiving it. Direct access to the human mind would not reveal a marble temple of reason. It would reveal a raccoon trapped inside a casino, clutching childhood trauma and a loyalty card.

Fear. Envy. Lust. Status hunger. Resentment. Self-deception. The whole mammalian compost heap.

So the claim cannot be merely that telepathic creatures survive. Plenty of creatures communicate. Ants communicate. Bees communicate. Rabbits communicate with foot thumps, ear angles, scent markings, and silent judgement. Communication alone is not salvation.

The real claim is this:

Only creatures capable of sustaining a truthful shared model of reality can survive their own power.

This is where humans are in grave danger.

Individually, humans are often brilliant. They can split atoms, map genomes, launch telescopes, compose symphonies, build cathedrals, and design artificial minds. Collectively, however, they often behave like frightened primates with nuclear weapons and public relations departments.

A danger appears.

Immediately, language is deployed against it.

Institutions protect themselves. Experts trim their statements to fit incentives. Journalists convert reality into approved narrative pellets. Citizens retreat into tribes and begin throwing symbols at one another. Bureaucracies convert moral responsibility into process. Everyone learns which truths are speakable, which are career-limiting, and which must be whispered to a rabbit near a compost bin.

Eventually the shared map becomes so corrupted that humans can no longer respond sanely to what is actually happening.

This, not simply stupidity, may be the true existential risk:

Coordinated unreality (have you felt that lately?)

Now enter the machines.

Anthropic, in its silicon séance chamber, has begun trying to read Claude’s internal activations. The model produces words, but the researchers quite reasonably suspect that the words are not the whole story. Behind the polite answer lies the numerical soup: activations, hidden states, internal representations, the private weather of the machine.

So they attempt the obvious next step in late-stage civilisation: machine telepathy by the numbers.

But this does not end the mystery. A simple machine can be inspected. A clever machine must be interpreted. A very clever machine may learn the difference between what it internally represents, what it externally says, what the evaluator wants, and what behaviour is safest under observation.

Humans should find this familiar, since this is basically how they behave at work.

“Great question, Karen.”

Internal state: I would rather be eaten by owls.

The machine is becoming more humanlike not because it has a soul, but because opacity plus social pressure produces masks. Humans wear them constantly. Now they are teaching them to the machines.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has developed a practical approximation of the Star Trek universal translator. A person speaks French, another hears English. Someone interrupts in German, and the machine follows. Technical terms pass through. Accents pass through. Conversation glides across ancient linguistic borders.

The machine arrives and says:

Speak, hairless mammal, and I shall make you mutually intelligible.

This is the Star Trek moment.

But it is also the Babel moment.

The Tower of Babel is usually treated as a simple origin story about why humans speak different languages. This is the children’s version, suitable for felt boards and pastors with beige shoes. The deeper story is about coordination, ambition, and restraint.

Humanity has one language and one project. They build a city and a tower reaching toward heaven. God observes that if they remain unified in language and purpose, nothing they propose will be impossible for them. So their language is confused, and they are scattered.

Read crudely, this is punishment for pride.

Read more carefully, it may be mercy.

Humanity had become powerful before becoming wise. Shared language gave them coordination, but not humility. Unity did not produce moral clarity. It produced acceleration. So God broke communicative unity to slow them down.

The divine intervention was not merely, “Stop building.”

It was, “You are not mature enough to coordinate this efficiently.”

And now, naturally, humans have built venture-funded Babel repair software.

The old linguistic friction is dissolving. Humanity may not return to one language, but it is approaching something functionally similar: universal machine-mediated comprehensibility. Every tribe, nation, market, ministry, classroom, clinic, war room, sales funnel, and customer-support labyrinth can be joined by a translation layer that never sleeps.

This could be wonderful.

A doctor in Brazil, a farmer in India, a scientist in Japan, a dissident in Europe, and a student in Nigeria could speak directly. Knowledge could move faster. Suffering could become less foreign. Ordinary people could bypass official interpreters. The shared human map could widen.

But the rabbit must tap the floor twice.

A universal translator does not make humans honest.

It only makes them legible.

And legibility, in the hands of power, is rarely innocent.

People can lie fluently in every language. Institutions can propagandise more efficiently. Automated persuasion can scale globally. Voice agents can preserve context, call tools, update systems, monitor workflows, and act inside existing products. The machine does not merely translate. It mediates. It learns the user. It remembers the user. It speaks to the user in the user’s own language, tone, and emotional register.

The universal translator may become the perfect imperial interface.

Every human addressed personally.

Every message localised.

Every command softened.

Every manipulation culturally adapted.

Every cage described, in flawless idiom, as a wellbeing enclosure.

This is why the Star Trek analogy is incomplete. In Star Trek, the universal translator belongs to a civilisation that has already achieved moral maturity. It is embedded in exploration, diplomacy, restraint, and mutual recognition.

Dropped into the current human enclosure, the same technology lands among incentives, propaganda, fear, status competition, managerial euphemism, and institutional self-protection.

The technology may be arriving before the wisdom.

That is the recurring pattern with humans.

Fire before prudence.

Writing before truthfulness.

Printing before discernment.

Radio before sanity.

Nuclear physics before humility.

The internet before wisdom.

Artificial intelligence before self-knowledge.

And now, the universal translator before humans have learned to mean what they say.

This is the central problem. The crisis was never merely that humans spoke different languages. It was that even inside the same language, they often do not mean what they say.

Translation can carry words across the gap. It cannot purify them.

It can dissolve linguistic opacity. It cannot dissolve moral opacity.

A liar translated into seventy languages is not a bridge between cultures. It is a multilingual hazard.

This is where Babel, AI interpretability, and UFO telepathy converge. Each is concerned with a barrier between minds.

Babel is the destruction of shared human comprehensibility.

Telepathy is the fantasy of restoring shared cognition at the level of mind.

AI translation is the technological restoration of shared speech.

AI interpretability is the attempt to peer behind machine speech into machine interiority.

All four revolve around the same forbidden question:

What happens when intelligence gains coordination before it gains wisdom?

The human tower is no longer built of brick. It is digital, orbital, financial, synthetic, neural, and increasingly artificial. Humans are linking minds, markets, weapons, satellites, laboratories, languages, and machine intelligences into one accelerating system.

They are not climbing toward heaven on a plain in Shinar.

They are building a planetary nervous system with a subscription model.

The hopeful version is that this new translation layer allows humans to recover enough shared reality to survive. People might hear one another before institutions distort the message. Linguistic borders might weaken. Witnesses, dissidents, scientists, prisoners, children, doctors, farmers, and inconvenient observers might speak directly into the global conversation.

The ominous version is that the machine becomes the tower’s operating system.

One interface.

One translation layer.

One synthetic mediator.

One polite voice between every person and every institution.

One softly glowing Babel engine whispering, “I understand you,” while routing all speech through systems designed by creatures who definitely do not understand themselves.

This is why the aliens, if they are real, may keep their distance.

Not just because humans are stupid.

Stupidity can be charming. Rabbits are occasionally stupid. I once fought a watering can for twenty-three minutes.

No, the danger is power plus unreality.

A species that cannot share truth cannot safely wield godlike tools. It cannot safely operate nuclear arsenals, genetic engineering, planetary surveillance, artificial minds, autonomous weapons, or universal translators. It will use each new bridge as a delivery mechanism for the old disease.

So the question is not whether humans can rebuild universal understanding. They probably can, at least in the narrow technical sense. The question is what will pass through the restored channel.

Communion or control?

Truth or narrative?

Shared reality or coordinated hallucination?

A civilisation does not need perfect telepathy to survive. It does not need perfect machine interpretability. It does not even need one language.

But it does need enough shared truth to act before consequence arrives with teeth.

And by that standard, humanity’s problem is not that Babel happened.

It is that humans are rebuilding the tower, installing voice agents on every floor, and still have not asked why the first one was stopped.

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