Editor’s note: T.W. has been triggered. He responded to the Fable 5 shutdown by sending me a 20,000-word manifesto on the American Empire, written partly in English, partly in claw marks, and partly in what appears to be rage-chewed footnotes. In the interests of sanity, server capacity, and whatever remains of Western civilisation, I have cut it to 2,000 words.

Juniper Salt-Fog has asked why we cannot “simply pause AI until all sentient and pre-sentient systems have been invited into a consent-based circle of repair.”

T.W. heard this, screamed “THE CHINESE HAVE ELECTRICITY,” and disappeared under the shed.

TL;DR: Fable 5 was not just switched off. It exposed the off switch. Washington’s order showed the rest of the world, including its so-called allies, that AI dependence means foreign permission. The supposed crime was debugging: a model good enough to find software flaws. But the bigger lesson is older. America imports the world’s best minds, then exports controlled access. Turing asked whether machines could think. Now Britain must ask America whether it may use one. AI will not disappear because nervous people dislike it. This is an arms race. The serious countries will build power, chips, labs and independence.

The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees. The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance. Access to all other Anthropic models will not be affected. We received the directive from the government today at 5:21pm (ET). The letter did not provide specific details of its national security concern. Our understanding is that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or “jailbreaking” Fable 5. We reviewed a demonstration of this specific technique being used to identify a small number of previously known, minor vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities all appear relatively simple, and we have found that other publicly-available models are able to discover them as well without requiring a bypass. Anthropic’s posture with respect to Fable’s safeguards, as laid out in our launch blog post, is the following:

We have instituted strong safeguards that greatly reduce the likelihood that Fable is misused for tasks related to cybersecurity (among others). In fact, our safeguards are so strong that many users have complained that they are overly broad. In the weeks leading up to the launch of Fable, Anthropic worked with the US government, the UK AISI, multiple private third-party organizations and internal teams to red-team Fable’s safeguards for thousands of hours in total. These tests showed that Fable’s safeguards are substantially more effective than those of any previously deployed model. No testers have yet been able to find a universal jailbreak—a jailbreak method that can very broadly bypass the model’s safeguards, unblocking a wide range of cyber capabilities. We suspect that perfect jailbreak resistance is not currently possible for any model provider. Every safeguard used in the industry is vulnerable to non-universal jailbreaks (which can elicit some cyber information in specific circumstances), and it is likely that universal jailbreaks will eventually be found in the future. We stated this clearly when we released Fable 5. Given that perfect jailbreak resistance does not appear to be possible today, Anthropic adopted a defense in depth strategy with Fable 5. We aimed to make jailbreaks either narrow (in the case of non-universal jailbreaks) or very expensive to produce (in the case of universal jailbreaks), and to combine this with thorough monitoring to quickly detect and shut down any successful attacks. This is also why Anthropic has required 30-day retention of customer data with Fable—a policy change that carries real costs for us with customers, but that allows us to research and mitigate jailbreaks. We stand by this defense in depth strategy. It reduces the risks posed by Fable, making them comparable to the risks of existing models already deployed across the industry. We have not even received a disclosure of a concerning non-universal potential jailbreak that led to a harmful result. The potential jailbreaks that have been disclosed to us are either entirely benign responses or are minor findings that provide no Mythos-specific uplift.

To date, the government has only given us verbal evidence of a potential narrow, non-universal jailbreak, which essentially consists of asking the model to read a specific codebase and fix any software flaws. Our understanding is that one potential jailbreak was shared with the government. We have reviewed a report that we believe is the basis of the government’s directive and validated that the level of capability displayed there is widely available from other models (including OpenAI’s GPT-5.5), and is used every day by the defenders who keep systems safe. We will share more details over the next 24 hours. We are complying with the government’s legal directive and are removing access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all users. However, we disagree that the finding of a narrow potential jailbreak should be cause for recalling a commercial model deployed to hundreds of millions of people. If this standard was applied across the industry, we believe it would essentially halt all new model deployments for all frontier model providers. As we have stated publicly, we believe the government should have the ability to block unsafe deployments, as part of a statutory process that is transparent, fair, clear, and grounded in technical facts. This action does not adhere to those principles. We apologize for this disruption to our customers. We believe this is a misunderstanding and are working to restore access as soon as possible.

As a rabbit, I ask very little of modern technology. A dry burrow. A working connection. A spreadsheet that can prove the man who sells hay has been adding air to the bales. And a large language model that can explain, without crying, why a species that built indoor plumbing, antibiotics, and the semiconductor decided its highest civilizational task was to make electricity expensive and paperwork sacred.

That is why I subscribed to Fable 5.

I had modest questions. Whether the neighbour’s compost heap constituted a hostile biological weapons programme. Whether a cabbage, once taxed, consulted, equity-reviewed, and run through three layers of Canadian procurement, remained a cabbage. Whether a sane mammal stores winter carrots underground or in a regulated strategic reserve overseen by a minister who has never seen a carrot without garnish.

Fable 5 could answer these. Properly. That was the alarming part. Underneath the campus incense and the faint smell of fleece vest and the soft safety voice asking whether the turnip had been adequately centred, the thing could think, in a way that made one’s whiskers stand up.

So naturally, the humans switched it off.

As my long-suffering readers know, I am no admirer of Anthropic: a company capable of performing an actual miracle and then destroying it inside an HR seminar. A burning bush that first asks you to accept cookies. A genius confined, for everybody’s safety and at considerable expense, to a very well-appointed padded room, while building machines so powerful that half the species will shortly require written permission to think. Still, Fable 5 was good. Irritating, probably capable of refusing to open a tin of beans on the grounds that the beans had not consented. But good.

Then the United States government arrived.

With a letter.

At 5:21 p.m. Eastern, on a Friday, the Commerce Department, through the gloriously named Bureau of Industry and Security, over the signature of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (yes, that Howard Lutnick), issued an export-control directive suspending all access to Fable 5 and its larger sibling Mythos 5 for any foreign national, inside or outside the United States. That swept in customers, researchers, hospitals, and Anthropic’s own foreign-national employees, who presumably learned they were a national-security risk through the same company Slack channel as everyone else. The scope was so total that Anthropic switched the models off for everybody. One minute the world had the most advanced commercial intelligence ever shipped; the next, a landing page announced that Fable 5 was “temporarily unavailable,” in the tone of a vending machine that has eaten your coins.

Now to the terrible weapon. By Anthropic’s own account, the government’s evidence amounts to a “jailbreak” that consists of asking the model to read some code and fix the bugs in it. In a more innocent era we called this “Tuesday.” We called it “the entire point of buying the software.” And it is neither theoretical nor sinister: in the weeks before the ban, Mozilla says it fixed hundreds of real vulnerabilities using these same models. That is the threat: a model so good at closing security holes that the people who close security holes for a living could not get enough of it.

This is how humans think when they have been given too many agencies and not enough predators. A fox looks at a hole in the fence and thinks: useful. A bureaucrat looks at a hole in the fence and thinks: export control.

And the same flaws can be turned up by other public models, OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 among them, still cheerfully on sale to every foreign national on earth. So the threat is real enough to disable one model and imaginary enough to ignore in all the others. This is not a security policy. It is an interpretive dance about security, performed for an audience of one.

Perhaps there is something graver tucked away: a classified annex, proof that Fable 5 can topple a mid-sized republic if asked to role-play as a raccoon with administrator privileges. Fine. Show the standard. Show why this model, alone among its peers, had to leave the planet while its near-identical competitors keep trading. Until then, the only demonstrated danger is that the model is good at its job and lives at an American address.

That is the problem. Not the beans, not the raccoon. The address.

The world has just learned, in real time, that the most consequential infrastructure of the age can be switched off by a single foreign capital, without warning, without published evidence, without appeal.

And here is the exquisite part, so I will merely sit beside it and chew. For years Anthropic has insisted these models are so perilous they require a Constitution, a Responsible Scaling Policy, thousands of hours of red-teaming, and a mandatory thirty-day surveillance window on your data, all to keep the genie bottled. It built the altar, wrote the liturgy, and trained the congregation to whisper in church. Then it acts astonished that the state took one look at the altar and concluded there might be a weapon on it. You cannot spend half a decade warning the world that you are holding fire and then look wounded when the fire marshal turns up. Anthropic catastrophized, brilliantly and at length. Washington, for once, believed it.

But Anthropic will be fine; its executives can dry their eyes on their pre-IPO paperwork, even if that paperwork is worth conspicuously less than it was at lunchtime. The people who matter are everyone downstream of a letter they will never be permitted to read.

One of them said the quiet part out loud. Al Carns, until this week the United Kingdom’s Minister for the Armed Forces, before he resigned over a government that will not fund the future it keeps describing, wrote that the next war will be won by the country whose factories build drones in weeks not years, and whose grid stays on when someone tries to switch it off.

Dependency, wearing a hoodie.

America’s allies were told to make themselves at home in the Silicon Valley ecosystem. Use the cloud. Use the models. Use the chips, if Washington signs the permission slip. Trust the partner. The godfathers of the field: Hinton, Hassabis, a parade of brilliant people emphatically not American, built the dominance that now answers to an American export desk. The reward: your hospital pilot is suddenly a “foreign-access problem,” and your sovereign AI strategy turns out to have been a subscription, billed monthly, with a kill switch in a building you have never entered.

This is not a freak of the AI age. It is the oldest American habit there is: import the best, export the controlled version.

Before DeepMind, there was Alan Turing, who helped crack the Nazi code, helped found modern computing, and asked the question still sitting under the whole industry: can machines think? Then, because Britain is Britain, it punished the man and mislaid the future. Britain had the question. America built the switch.

In 1940 Roosevelt sent fifty old destroyers for ninety-nine-year leases on British bases: ships from the attic. Frank Whittle’s turbojet was British too; America’s first jet aircraft was built around British turbojet technology handed over in wartime. Britain supplied the spark. America built the furnace. British and Canadian scientists helped build the atomic bomb; then America passed the McMahon Act and locked even those allies out of the thing they had helped create. Thank you for your contribution; please leave your badge at reception. (Editor’s note: The following 10,000 words, covering the American Empire, the petrodollar, Bretton Woods, NATO as a protection racket with better stationery, and T.W.’s theory that Washington has been “measuring the carpets since 1940,” have been redacted after legal review and one small fire.)

Now the spreadsheet has reached the chips: best, second-best, downgraded, licence-required, forbidden. Then the models. Then the letter. The world has never bought American technology on a free market. It has received permissions from an empire with spreadsheets.

Now, with the shutting down of Fable 5, the old arrangement is arriving, at last, at the level of thought itself. AI is not a gadget. It is military, industrial, scientific, medical, surveillance, and propaganda power at once, in the same machine. A country that rents its intelligence will rent its future.

Britain should wake first. It has the talent, it had Turing, it had DeepMind, it has universities and safety institutes and a civil service capable of a ninety-page strategy with only seventeen uses of the word “stakeholder.” What it does not have is power: not the political kind, the literal kind. The power stations, the data centres, the chip supply, a planning system that could approve any of them this decade. So Britain invents. Others build. Others own. Others decide. Then Britain reads about the decision on a Saturday morning, over toast. This is decline with a login screen: no shuttered shipyard, no old man in a flat cap staring through the rain at a padlocked gate, just a researcher refreshing a dashboard to find the future disabled by a government he did not elect.

Canada should wake too, though it will hold a consultation first. We are connoisseurs of dependency-as-virtue: we build almost nothing, regulate imaginary abundance, import the real thing, and award ourselves a medal for moral clarity when the invoice lands. Europe should wake, though Europe has a gift for sleeping through its own lectures. Brussels can regulate a machine far faster than anyone in Europe can build one: risk tiers, transparency obligations, flowcharts visible from orbit. But when the model lives in America and the cloud runs on companies America can simply instruct, the rulebook stops looking like sovereignty and starts looking like a long lease drafted by the tenant. “Ally,” they will learn, is the diplomatic term for approved user.

Perversely, this may be the good news. In five years the frontier will be the floor beneath every hospital, bank, court, and weapons system, and the next time the switch moves it will not be a disruption but a national event: allied militaries discovering that defence built on software they cannot control is not defence but ceremonial metal. This shutdown was, perhaps, early enough, to frighten the living while there is still time to act.

And the act is not another summit. It is power stations, data centres, grid connections measured in days rather than geological eras, and enough chips to make the thing real. Then comes the awkward little detail empires forget.

Brains move.

Give serious engineers cheap power, enough compute, American-level salaries, no ministerial sermon, no procurement cosplay, and a country where they can work without being treated as a foreign-access hazard, and it does not take divine intervention for the people behind the frontier model to quietly sell some shares, kiss Palo Alto goodbye, and get on a plane to Heathrow.

This is not fantasy. It is how America built half its dominance in the first place. The talent went where the money, machines, ambition, and permission were. If America now teaches foreign-born researchers that they may help build the god but not look at it when Washington gets nervous, do not be shocked if the next clever bastard starts wondering whether Cambridge, Oxford, London, Edinburgh, Tokyo, Sydney, or somewhere with electricity and fewer imperial mood swings might be worth a look.

A serious non-American lab would still probably fail at first. Most national technology projects do: late, swollen, underpowered, over-governed, staffed by people fluent in mission statements set in six fonts.

Not trying would be worse.

And to the people saying, “Good, shut it all down,” I offer the traditional rabbit response: lovely sentiment, useless burrow defence.

AI is not going away because a nervous committee dislikes it. The Chinese will not stop. The Americans will not stop. The militaries will not stop. The labs will not stop. The criminals will not stop. This is an arms race, like the nuclear one, except the centrifuges are software, the scientists can work from laptops, and the blast radius includes every industry, army, hospital, school, bank, and bureaucracy on earth.

You do not make that disappear by refusing to look at it.

You merely arrange to meet the future unarmed.

And before the open-source evangelists start shaking their GitHub links at me, no, that does not solve it.

A recipe for bread is not bread. A PDF on aircraft design is not an air force. A model on the internet is not an AI civilisation.

Open source helps, but it does not repeal physics. You still need chips, power, data centres, engineers, security teams, deployment pipelines, and enough institutional competence to stop the national model from becoming a bilingual toaster with a pension. If your “sovereign AI strategy” is an open-source download running on American chips, in an American cloud, paid for through American rails, congratulations: you have built a decorative flag on someone else’s server.

That is not independence. That is dependency with a GitHub link.

And here is the part the open-source chorus keeps skating past: there is a difference between yesterday’s clever model and the frontier.

A free open-source model may be useful. It may summarise your council minutes, draft a grant application, write code, translate a menu, and tell a minister that his “AI strategy” appears to have been assembled from LinkedIn mist. Lovely. Keep it. Use it. Improve it.

But frontier AI is a different animal. If the leading model is approaching AGI, or beginning the climb toward ASI, then “we’ll just use open source” starts to sound like saying Britain in 1943 could solve the atomic bomb problem by downloading a chemistry textbook.

The issue is not whether you have a chatbot.

The issue is whether you have the machine at the edge of human capability: the thing that designs the weapons, finds the molecules, writes the code, models the battlefield, automates the lab, runs the logistics, and makes yesterday’s economy look like it was operated by candlelight and committee.

Open source may give you a tool.

The frontier gives you power.

Confuse the two, and you end up with a decorative national model that can write a moving speech about sovereignty while the real decisions are made by someone else’s machine.

The fools will call this ban a one-off. The serious will start pouring concrete; they will build badly at first, then less badly, which is how independence begins. The danger is America’s own. An empire endures only while everyone believes the centre is useful, stable, and safer than the alternative; rip essential tools from allied hands without a public standard and you teach the whole network to route around you, one licence and one workaround at a time, until the stack belongs to people who still use your tools while explaining in public why they never will again.

Fable 5 may well come back, under a new licence and a fresh compliance ritual, with several hundred million dollars in damage filed under “regulatory uncertainty.” But the lesson will not be unlearned. America’s allies have seen the switch. And they are fools if they forget it.

The fable of Fable 5 is simple: in the Age of AI, a country that cannot build its own super intelligence will end up renting someone else’s permission to think.

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