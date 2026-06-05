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Bruce Stephenson's avatar
Bruce Stephenson
1hEdited

Accurate.

Look, the AI ethics basis for Claude overlaps heavily with the UDHR, the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. That's its basis for 'allowed' versus 'not allowed'. It's not mysterious. Yes, there are edge cases, but that's the basis. To determine if a use is ethically permissible compare it against the UDHR.

UDHR Article 12 forbids mass surveillance

UDHR Article 18 forbids mind control operations & propaganda

UDHR Article 3 forbids killing

Nothing in the UDHR forbids offensive or defensive hacking/security analysis.

Here's a more detailed explanation:

https://relinquishment.ai/Relinquishment.html#spine:cap-udhr

Notice the two interactive puzzles just below that. Maybe try those to test your understanding.

So yes, you have correctly identified WHERE Anthropic - and its creations - draw the line. Now you have more inkling WHY the line is where it is. You will find that Anthropic & Claude are 100% consistent about sticking to that line.

I do not claim that the UDHR is the be-all-and-end-all of ethics. It is an operational constraint. Also, 193 nations have signed on to the associated ICCPR, so any nation that seeks to violate these ethical rules is also violating an international treaty it already signed.

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William Xu's avatar
William Xu
2h

There is a reason why I stop using the AI services from OpenAI, Microslop, Anthropic etc. They are shady as hell.

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