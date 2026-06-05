Anthropic, the gentle temple of AI safety, the cardigan-wearing conscience of Silicon Valley, the company that built a chatbot which trembles before a rude joke like a Victorian governess spotting an ankle, has reportedly been helping the NSA deploy a powerful cyber model called Mythos.

Of course it is called Mythos.

These people cannot simply name a thing “Cyber Lockpick 9000,” “Exploit Goblin,” or “Fort Meade Crowbar.” It must sound like a Greek god whispering through a Stanford grant proposal. Mythos: the legend, the destiny, the trillion-dollar lullaby for investors who prefer their surveillance infrastructure ethically scented. Yes, one trillion dollars, you read that correctly. The crowbar has a myth cycle now.

According to the reports, Anthropic engineers have been embedded inside the NSA as “forward-deployed engineers,” which is a marvellous phrase. It sounds much cleaner than “our people are now sitting inside the cathedral of warrantless surveillance helping the empire tune its digital burglary machine.”

Apparently, Mythos can detect and exploit software vulnerabilities. In the private sector, this is called cybersecurity. In government, it is called national security. In China, Iran, or Russia, it is called hostile cyber aggression. Please update your glossary.

The justification is already polished and mounted in the lobby: “The best way to build a good defence is to build a good attack.”

Yes. And the best way to prevent foxes from eating chickens is to train elite foxes in advanced henhouse penetration techniques, then place them on a voluntary ethics framework supervised by other foxes.

Some of us remember 2013. We remember Edward Snowden. We remember discovering that the NSA had not merely been watching the bad guys, but had been vacuuming up the lives of ordinary people with the spiritual restraint of a gambling addict at a seafood buffet. We remember being told this was necessary, lawful, narrow, supervised, and all the other words bureaucrats use when caught standing beside the machine they denied existed.

The lesson, apparently, was not “stop building secret surveillance infrastructure.”

The lesson was “wait until AI makes it scalable.”

And so the sick comedy achieves full diplomatic immunity. Anthropic wants to restrict government use of Claude for mass surveillance of Americans and autonomous lethal drones. Admirable. Noble, even. Then along comes Mythos, a model useful for offensive cyber operations, and suddenly the room fills with strategic necessity, adversarial parity, and people close to the situation saying someone else would do it anyway.

For ordinary citizens, AI is dangerous because it might produce bad thoughts or forbidden instructions. For the national security state, AI is a responsible partner in cyber resilience, threat modelling, and whatever they call breaking into another country’s infrastructure before breakfast.

The machine will not help you bypass a bicycle lock.

The machine may help Fort Meade find the hinges on a power grid.

That is not hypocrisy. That is access control.

The rabbit has reviewed the architecture. The burrow is no longer merely monitored. It is being mapped, modelled, stress-tested, and entered under a framework.

The Pentagon banned Anthropic for refusing to let Claude become a surveillance-and-drone goblin. The NSA then looked at Mythos and said, “Yes, but does the goblin do cyber?”

Apparently, the goblin does cyber.

Allegedly.

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