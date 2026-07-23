Editor’s note: We asked T.W. Burrows for a few words on the congressional exchange in which the president of the American Bar Association was invited to identify her own implicit biases. T.W. disappeared under the shed with a legal pad, three carrots and a small wooden hammer he claimed had been issued by the International Court of Rabbit Opinion. He returned forty minutes later wearing a tea towel as judicial robes and ruled the entire American legal profession “guilty of aggravated bollocks in the first degree.”

There are few sights more uplifting than an institution being force-fed its own doctrine in public.

For years, the American Bar Association has assured the public that everybody has implicit biases. These biases lurk somewhere beneath the conscious mind, rather like a rat under the grain store, except that the rat has usually left physical evidence and can be removed without hiring a diversity consultant. You may believe yourself to be decent, fair-minded and capable of judging another human being on his conduct. This only proves how deeply the bias has burrowed. The absence of visible prejudice is no defence. Indeed, denial is evidence of guilt, while confession is evidence that the training is working.

It is an elegant system. Every defendant enters the courtroom already convicted, the crime cannot be disproved, and the people running the seminar are paid by the hour.

Then Congressman Brandon Gill committed an appalling breach of professional etiquette. He asked the president of the ABA whether the doctrine applied to her.

She responded like a malfunctioning customer-service chatbot that had been trained exclusively on brochures found in a university human-resources office.

“The ABA looks to remove barriers.”

Very noble. Which barriers?

“We examine everyone’s point of view.”

Excellent. What did you discover when examining yours?

“The ABA as an entity...”

By this point, I expected her to lean forward and announce that Michelle Behnke was unavailable but that the ABA valued his inquiry and would endeavour to respond within ten working days.

Gill kept asking. Against which groups did she have implicit biases? Had she reflected on them? What were they?

Behnke said she thought constantly about how she operated in the world.

This sounded promising. A lifetime of reflection was about to bear fruit. The president of the American Bar Association, after years spent in a movement urging everyone else to excavate their hidden prejudices, would finally demonstrate the process. Perhaps she became uneasy around men named Clive. Perhaps she had been conditioned by childhood cartoons to distrust rabbits in waistcoats.

Gill asked what the biases were.

Nothing.

The vast internal investigation had apparently concluded without findings. No prejudice could be identified, no group named, no unconscious assumption dragged into daylight. The woman who represented an organisation teaching that hidden bias exists in everyone had looked within herself constantly and found only an ABA press release.

Therein lies the beauty of the doctrine. It is universal in theory and highly selective in enforcement. You have implicit bias. Your neighbour has implicit bias. The electrician, the judge, the police officer, the medical student and the man who has been told he cannot have a promotion until he completes Module Six all have implicit bias. The president of the organisation issuing the guidance, however, is an incorporeal legal entity speaking in the third person.

One must admire the professional discipline. A lesser person might have panicked and admitted to something harmless.

“Yes, Congressman. I am biased against people who put milk in the cup before the tea.”

The hearing would have moved on. Britain might even have offered her asylum.

But she understood the danger. The moment she named a group, the doctrine would cease to be a mist floating over humanity and become an accusation attached to Michelle Behnke. If she admitted an implicit bias involving race or sex, every decision she had ever made could be re-examined. If she denied having any, she would contradict the ABA’s teaching. If she described the theory honestly, she might have to admit that the tests and exercises used to identify these biases produce results that are unstable, contested or impossible to translate into evidence of actual discriminatory conduct.

So she took the only safe route available to a senior institutional figure. She became furniture.

This is how modern ideological midwit bureaucracy protects itself. Its claims are bold when pointed downwards and exquisitely vague when pointed upwards. The ordinary employee must confess. The administrator “continues to reflect.” The citizen must examine his privilege. The official “remains committed to the work.” The accused must name his bias. The priesthood announces that it is listening, learning and removing barriers.

No barrier is ever removed between the question and the answer.

The same people who insist that silence is violence suddenly discover that silence is also a perfectly acceptable legal strategy. Refusal to confess is proof of fragility when practised by a schoolteacher, engineer or junior lawyer. When practised by the president of the ABA before Congress, it becomes institutional stewardship.

Gill’s question exposed the entire arrangement because it demanded a specific answer from a doctrine designed to remain abstract. “Everyone has implicit biases” sounds profound in a training manual. “Which groups are you biased against?” sounds like the opening question in a disciplinary hearing.

The doctrine survives by sliding between those two forms. It begins as a sweeping moral certainty and retreats into ambiguity the moment consequences appear. We are told these biases are powerful enough to distort justice, hiring, discipline, policing and professional advancement. Yet when the person promoting the theory is asked to identify her own, they become so subtle, unknowable and private that even she cannot describe them.

I have reflected on my own implicit biases, incidentally. I am prejudiced against foxes, gardeners with poorly secured fencing, and any human who says “Let’s circle back” while standing near a whiteboard. I also harbour a conscious and vigorously maintained bias against people who announce universal moral laws and then seek diplomatic immunity from them.

The ABA may wish to include that category in its next training module.

I will be under the shed, examining my point of view constantly and declining to disclose the findings.

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