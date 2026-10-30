In this recent exchange in the Manitoba Legislature, a politician declares himself shocked to hear a fellow Canadian politician say, “Let them steal.”

I find that hard to believe.

Unless, of course, he’s shocked that she actually said it out loud.

For years, Canadians have been labouring under the mistaken impression that their homes are places where they and their families have a right to live undisturbed. Some have even installed locks on their doors, which, when you think about it, are rather exclusionary.

Now we learn that the appropriate response to discovering a burglar in the living room is to remember that the television is probably covered under your household insurance policy. And if you haven’t got insurance, don’t worry. I know a politician who’ll be happy to sell you some.

Naturally, this changes everything.

Imagine an ordinary Manitoba family. It’s two in the morning. The back door crashes open. A stranger enters the house. The dog goes berserk, the children wake up screaming, and the homeowner rushes downstairs.

“Who the hell are you?”

“Just here for your valuables.”

“Oh, thank goodness. For a moment I thought you might be dangerous. Would you mind taking your boots off? We’ve just had the carpets cleaned.”