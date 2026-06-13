The owner of Taste of India, a medium-sized grocery store in Lynchburg, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on federal food stamp fraud and other charges.

Rajan Babbar, 60, pled guilty in March 2026 to one count of fraud regarding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the Food Stamp Program and one count of transacting in criminally derived property. SNAP was established by the United States government to alleviate hunger and malnutrition among low and middle-income families by increasing their food purchasing power and ability.

According to court documents, in 2016 Babbar filed paperwork with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) for Taste of India to become a SNAP retailer. In December 2016, FNS approved Babbar’s application.

Beginning around April 2021, it is alleged that SNAP sales at Taste of India exploded from their previous levels. For example, in 2018, Taste of India was conducting an approximate monthly average of $2,600 in SNAP transactions. By 2023, the approximate monthly average was $65,000 a month, a roughly 2,500 percent increase. Between January 2019 and January 2025, the average individual SNAP transaction at Taste of India was for $115.77. By comparison, the average individual SNAP transaction among similarly sized stores statewide was $40.61.

To perpetuate the scheme, Babbar admitted that he permitted individuals to exchange their SNAP benefits for cash. Babbar rang up false transactions for non-existent food items and other products. He then provided those individuals with cash for approximately one-half the value of the SNAP benefits.

Between approximately January 2019 and January 2025, Babbar conducted numerous such fraudulent SNAP transactions in an amount determined by the Court to be $2,108,924. The Hon. Norman K. Moon, Senior United States District Judge, also ordered that Babbar forfeit more than $380,000 in seized assets and pay $2,108,924 in restitution back to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.