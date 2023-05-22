Tasmanian Pastor, Dr Andrew Corbett, Apologised for Urging People to Take the Vaccine

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchTasmanian Pastor, Dr Andrew Corbett, Apologised for Urging People to Take the VaccineWhy Did So Many Religious Leaders Fall for the Propaganda?The Random ArchivistMay 22, 2023∙ Paid1762ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist