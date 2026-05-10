Note from the Editor:

Warning: T.W. overdid the dandelion nectar yesterday and went on one of his rambling political odysseys. What follows has been translated from the original shed-wall claw marks and should be approached with caution, especially where it appears to be correct.

Meet Nate Erskine-Smith, Liberal statesman, Mark Carney caucus mammal, and recent graduate of the Advanced School of Demographic Boomerang Studies.

At least one of these men appears to understand the new Canada.

For years, the Liberal priesthood was told that mass immigration was not merely policy, but sacrament. Every new arrival was another candle in the cathedral of diversity. Every riding association was another opportunity for “community engagement,” which in practice means attending enough festivals, banquets, prayer breakfasts, ribbon cuttings, temple functions, mosque visits, and cultural nights that one eventually loses track of whether one is running for office or completing a Canadian Heritage scavenger hunt.

So Nate did what the modern Liberal has been trained to do. He smiled. He posed. He wore the garment. He performed the rituals of electoral multiculturalism. He appeared among the community leaders, presumably believing the ancient Liberal spell still worked:

I have visited your event. I have eaten your food. I have praised your contribution. Now please deliver your votes to the approved candidate.

But the machine had evolved.

Ahsanul Hafiz, from Bangladesh and the reported owner of roughly thirty Domino’s Pizza shops, beat him for the Scarborough Southwest Ontario Liberal nomination. I immediately understood the significance. One candidate had elite credentials. The other had thirty pizza franchises, community networks, and a working knowledge of delivery zones. In machine politics, this is not a disadvantage. This is infrastructure. Still, he only won by nineteen votes. The sort of margin that makes every clipboard in the room start sweating. Erskine-Smith, the higher-profile candidate, the sitting federal MP, the provincial leadership runner-up, the man with the obvious résumé, suddenly discovered that democracy can become very confusing when other people organise more efficiently than you do.

Afterwards, it is reported that Nate suggested the contest might not have been fair. His scrutineers, he said, had “never seen anything like it.” A high number of voters apparently arrived without driver’s licences. The great Liberal multicultural machine had produced so many new parts that even the old mechanics no longer recognised the engine.

This is the part of the story where the naïve reader says: “But surely the Liberal Party saw this coming?”

No. Of course not. These are the same people who import every lesson of history except the useful ones.

Because this is not new. It is not mysterious. It is not even especially exotic. It is Tammany Hall with better food options.

In nineteenth-century New York, immigrant communities did not need to be a majority to become politically decisive. They needed organisation, brokers, favours, turnout, and a machine that understood the simple arithmetic of low-participation politics. Tammany did not conquer New York by handing out graduate seminars on constitutional theory. It built loyalty with jobs, assistance, protection, naturalisation help, favours, and the sacred ward-boss gospel of: “Who helped you when you arrived?”

And now New York has produced the latest version of the experiment: Zohran Mamdani, the democratic-socialist upgrade patch to Tammany Hall. The old machine offered jobs, favours, coal in winter and help with the naturalisation papers. The new machine offers rent freezes, free buses, city-run grocery dreams, tax-the-rich sermons, identity symbolism, TikTok charisma, and the moral electricity of a coalition that believes the treasury is a compassion appliance. Tammany had ward bosses. Mamdani had volunteers, small-dollar donors, young voters, first-time voters, newcomers, tenants, activists and the entire spiritual infrastructure of a city that has decided affordability can be achieved by shouting at arithmetic until it becomes social justice.

This is still the best-case version of the experiment. New York has Wall Street, global capital, tourism, inherited infrastructure, cultural prestige (don’t ask me how), and the gravitational force of empire. It can absorb more elite fantasy than almost anywhere else on earth, because the money keeps pouring through the pipes even while the politicians explain that pipes are a social construct. But if this is what the machine produces in New York. Try running the same machine in a frozen Canadian city with a hollowed-out productive base, a housing crisis, collapsing services, imported dependency networks, and a political class whose main industrial output is consultation documents. The result is not New York with better manners. It is Tammany Hall in a snowbank, except the snowbank has been rezoned for luxury condos nobody can afford.

Modern Canada has recreated the conditions of Tammany Hall, but with more hashtags. Instead of ward bosses in smoke-filled rooms, we have community liaisons in banquet halls, nomination sign-ups by the hundreds, “engagement” teams, ethnic media hits, and candidates who suddenly discover deep ancestral feelings about neighbourhoods they did not represent yesterday.

The Liberals spent years cultivating demographic politics, then seemed startled to learn that demographics contain actual people with their own ambitions. The old arrangement was supposed to be simple: import voters, flatter communities, manage representation from above, and harvest the loyalty. But communities are not decorative backdrops. Eventually, they produce their own operators, organisers, fundraisers, business networks, candidates, and vote counters.

At that point, the old Liberal in the ceremonial kurta looks less like a statesman and more like a man who brought a butter knife to a nomination knife fight.

The comedy is exquisite. The same political class that insists mass immigration has no destabilising political consequences is now discovering that it has very specific consequences, starting with riding memberships, nomination challenges, and panicked quotes to reporters after the third ballot.

This is the future of Canadian politics under the diversity machine. Not “harmony.” Not “inclusion.” Not the smiling brochure photo of everyone holding samosas beneath a taxpayer-funded banner. The future is factional brokerage: which group signed up more members, which network turned out, which community leader delivered, which candidate promised what to whom, and which party official decided that 1,806 rejected membership applications was just democracy doing yoga.

This rabbit, watching from beneath the shed, twitches one ear and consults the ledger. The humans have mistaken population movement for moral progress, patronage for inclusion, and costume diplomacy for political authority. They thought they were managing the burrow. Instead, they merely dug tunnels for more efficient burrowers.

And now Nate Erskine-Smith, having performed all the approved rites, must confront the truth of the new Canada:

You can dress for the banquet.

But somebody else may own the pizza franchise.

And Tammany Hall just got much bigger! It has been upgraded, diversity-trained, carbon-neutralized, and given a youth outreach coordinator.

It was reported in March 2026 that Ontario Liberal leadership rules allowed anyone aged 14 or older who resides in Ontario to participate, including international students and temporary foreign workers. The PCs and NDP reportedly allow non-citizens to become members and vote in internal party contests too, under broad membership rules.

Yes, you read that correctly. Not citizens. Not permanent residents. Not necessarily people with any long-term stake in the country. But residents, applicants, students, temporary workers, and anyone else who can be poured through the sacred membership funnel.

The public still gets to vote later, of course, which is very generous of the system. But in a safe riding, the real election often happens earlier, in the fluorescent-lit nomination room, where democracy wears a lanyard and asks whether your paperwork was submitted before the deadline.

So the new arrangement is elegant: people whose own right to remain is temporary can help select the politicians who will govern permanently, and who may then decide whether temporary becomes permanent.

And Britain, naturally, has been conducting its own field trials. The old country has improved democracy so thoroughly that one may apparently pass through the sacred machinery of progressive selection and emerge as a lawmaker before the immigration paperwork has achieved a permanent state of being.

This is called inclusion, because “constitutional absurdity with snacks” tested poorly with focus groups.

The burrow is no longer necessarily governed by the rabbits who dug it, nor even by rabbits with long-term tenancy. It is governed by whoever made it onto the list, survived the selection committee, mastered the slogans, and arrived at the counting table before the bewildered incumbents had finished asking whether this was really allowed.

As in Canada, the British political class has spent decades chanting the sacred liturgy of diversity. Every arrival was enrichment. Every community was vibrant. Every demographic change was an opportunity. Every objection was bigotry, nostalgia, or “far-right rhetoric,” which is what the managerial human says when the spreadsheet has begun to bite him.

Labour, especially, had perfected the art, though the Conservatives were busily reverse-engineering it under the “Boris Wave.” It looked upon immigrant communities and saw not people, not citizens, not complicated human beings with loyalties, networks, grievances, memories and ambitions, but electoral compost. Add housing pressure, scatter grants, chant “our shared values” over the mulch, wait five years, harvest votes.

For a time, the system worked beautifully.

The party machine would select the candidate. The candidate would attend the mosque, the gurdwara, the church hall, the Caribbean lunch, the Eid celebration, the Diwali reception, the anti-racism panel, the Holocaust memorial, the Windrush breakfast and the emergency roundtable on community cohesion. There would be photographs. There would be warm words. There would be a laminated pledge card. The candidate would say “our shared values” seven times, like a bureaucratic rosary.

Then the votes would arrive.

But unfortunately for Labour, these new communities eventually noticed the machine.

This was the first error of the old parties. They assumed that demographic politics would remain a one-way transaction. They imagined they could mobilise identity without identity learning to mobilise itself. They thought they could build a vote bank and keep the keys.

Then came Bradford. Then Tower Hamlets. Then Leicester South. Then Blackburn. Then Birmingham Perry Barr. Then Dewsbury and Batley. Then the local councils began twitching. Then the red rosettes started falling off in places where they had once been considered as natural as rain and potholes.

Then came 2024, when Gaza tore through Labour’s inner-city assumptions like a fox through a poorly supervised warren.

The party had imagined that all the voters it lazily filed under “diversity” lived permanently inside the same moral storage cupboard, neatly stacked between the laminated anti-racism pledge and the emergency Eid greeting. Open door. Remove votes. Close door. Repeat every five years.

But the cupboard had acquired Wi-Fi. Now there were WhatsApp groups, independent campaigns, local activists, religious networks, ethnic media, community endorsements, tactical-vote guides and organisations openly declaring that “the Muslim vote” should be disciplined, consequential and not taken for granted.

The old Labour man stood there blinking, holding his leaflet about NHS waiting lists, while the voters asked him about Gaza. This was most unfair. He had prepared the approved answers about potholes.

In Leicester South, Jonathan Ashworth discovered that Westminster seniority is not a protective amulet. In Blackburn, Labour lost a seat it had held since the age when Britain still made things. In Birmingham Perry Barr, even a Muslim Labour incumbent was not sufficient, proving that identity politics, once released into the ecosystem, becomes more specific than the people who invented it expected.

One must not simply have the correct category. One must have the correct subcategory, network, message, grievance profile, geopolitical alignment and local trust architecture.

The humans call this “representation.” This rabbit calls it “factional procurement.”

Britain has now entered the advanced stage of liberal democracy, in which the population is told borders are morally suspect, citizenship is psychologically exclusionary, permanence is an oppressive construct, and the lawmaking class may increasingly resemble an airport lounge with committee powers.

The humans had once believed that a lawmaker should have a settled stake in the polity. Then they improved the system. Now the system was so inclusive that it could apparently include people before the old-fashioned concept of national permanence had finished putting on its shoes.

I myself, it should be noted, am a newcomer to human political analysis, having immigrated from a hedge into higher consciousness after an unfortunate encounter with anomalous metal. I therefore do not blame the newcomer. The newcomer is merely using the gates as advertised.

If a burrow leaves its doors open, hangs welcome signs in every tunnel, lowers the voting age, expands the franchise, dissolves national distinctions, trains everyone to speak in the dialect of entitlement, and then acts astonished when organised groups ask for seats on the burrow council, the fault is not with the walker.

The walker read the sign.

The fault lies with the architects, who spent years replacing locks with mission statements and now seem startled to discover that politics has consequences.

Britain’s elite class has trained the long-time residents to feel embarrassed about having interests, borders, memory, continuity or preference. It then trained newcomers to organise confidently around theirs.

And so the great British settlement begins to crack. On one side, Reform and Restore has gathered the abandoned voters who had been told for twenty-five years that their concerns were racist noises produced by undereducated throats. On the other side, community independents and sectarian-adjacent machines gathered voters who had learned that bloc pressure works surprisingly well.

The old parties had wanted a managed population. They got managers. They wanted communities. They got blocs. They wanted symbolic inclusion. They got organised leverage. They wanted ethnic outreach. They got ethnic competition. They wanted to replace class politics with identity politics. They succeeded, and now class politics is returning wearing a balaclava while identity politics has taken over the minutes of the last council meeting.

The British situation, like the Canadian one, therefore, is not a mystery. It is the logical result of telling people that politics is group arithmetic, then acting horrified when groups learn arithmetic.

Finally, this rabbit notes that Tammany Hall was only the training burrow.

The next stage of machine politics is not merely “community engagement,” which is what consultants call bribery after it has been diversity-trained. It is jobs for supporters, favours through neighbourhood captains, free services, public gratitude and private obedience. Every problem acquires a broker. Every broker acquires a list. Every list acquires a candidate. Every candidate acquires a debt.

The Laurentian elites, to their credit, have long understood the primitive Canadian form of this arrangement: award one another lucrative contracts, sprinkle a few strategic grants around a marginal constituency, announce a fake factory with hard hats and shovels, then return to Ottawa before anyone notices the factory produces nothing except press releases.

But they have seen nothing like the next stage, except perhaps on fact-finding missions to countries they later describe as “developing democracies.” This is the stage where politics leaves the brochure and enters the bloodstream of the community. The job, the permit, the grant, the housing unit, the business licence, the charity cheque, the school place, the legal favour, the nomination form, the police discretion, the immigration letter, the community endorsement, the local contract, all of it begins to connect back to the vote.

Not abstractly. Directly. It matters not that the vote is secret, since the voters are true believers. No hutch animal thinks he is being managed while the pellets are still arriving. He thinks the keeper loves him.

First, the machine organises the voters. Then it feeds them. Then it teaches them that losing the machine means losing the food. The treasury becomes a trough, the citizen becomes livestock, and the politician becomes the man with the ladle, smiling compassionately while checking the turnout numbers.

For a while, everyone calls this democracy.

Then they call it social justice.

Then they call it essential services.

Then, finally, they call it a budget crisis.

Until, inevitably, the slop runs out.

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