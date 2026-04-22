It appears Canadian taxpayers are now being dragooned into financing a homegrown rival to Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which means consultants, Crown-corporation lifers, and strategic communications firms are about to experience the sort of golden age usually reserved for wartime procurement and pandemic plexiglass:

To help Canada avoid burning billions on consultants, advisory panels, sustainability officers, and a 900-page report concluding that launch vehicles should be “inclusive, resilient, and low-emission,” I am releasing the green rocket designs immediately and free of charge:

For the technically minded:

The M.A.P.L.E. launch system represents Canada’s long-awaited entry into sovereign, climate-conscious orbital capability. Rather than relying on dirty, extractive, geopolitically awkward fuels, M.A.P.L.E. uses a proprietary dual-phase propulsion architecture based on two abundant domestic resources: pressurised bicycle-pumped air and premium-grade maple syrup.

The operating principle is elegantly simple. First, ground crews, selected from a rotating pool of public-sector sustainability coordinators and volunteer triathletes, inflate the primary vehicle structure using standard-issue bicycle pumps. This creates the necessary internal pressure for both structural rigidity and national self-esteem. Unlike legacy aerospace systems, which waste billions on heavy alloys and precision machining, M.A.P.L.E. embraces a soft-body launch philosophy. If modern government has taught us anything, it is that firmness is overrated and inflation solves nearly everything.

Once fully pressurised, the vehicle enters Pre-Ascent Carbon Mindfulness Mode, during which the upper and lower stages are topped off with strategic syrup reserves. The syrup serves three essential functions.

First, it acts as the principal working fluid in the thrust-generation system. Under pressure, the syrup is forced through the patented Viscous Emissions Reduction Nozzles, where it atomises into a high-stick impulse plume. This produces what engineers describe as “moderate upward enthusiasm.” While conventional rockets seek thrust-to-weight ratios above one, M.A.P.L.E. instead targets a more realistic benchmark: thrust-to-narrative alignment.

Second, maple syrup functions as a thermal management medium. As aerodynamic heating increases during ascent, excess syrup is circulated through the outer skin, where it forms a caramelised ablative glaze. This not only protects the vehicle from re-entry temperatures, but leaves behind a comforting breakfast aroma, improving public support during televised launch windows.

Third, the syrup operates as an onboard morale stabiliser. Small quantities are continuously redistributed through the crew cabin and policy decks to maintain optimism, cohesion, and a shared belief that the project was worth funding.

The pressurised air system is equally innovative. Rather than waste energy on complex turbomachinery, M.A.P.L.E. stores manually compressed Canadian air in a series of inflatable high-volume chambers. This air provides tank pressure, stage separation force, flap actuation, and, in emergency scenarios, a dignified descent into a federal wetland. Because the air is pumped by bicycle, every launch is technically a fitness initiative. This allows the program to be jointly funded through space, health, and climate envelopes, which is where the real engineering begins.

At liftoff, the countdown proceeds as normal until T-minus ten, at which point a launch officer confirms three things: syrup viscosity, flap softness, and whether everyone feels good about proceeding. Ignition then occurs when compressed air drives the syrup through the booster cluster in a synchronised release event known as collective propulsion. The initial exhaust signature is less a flame trench phenomenon than a celebratory spray of vaporised sugar, apology mist, and public money.

As the vehicle climbs, the lower booster gradually loses pressure and separates via the Inflatable Confetti Ring, a lightweight staging mechanism that detaches with a soft pop and a legally vetted statement acknowledging traditional territories. The upper stage then continues toward orbit using a lean-burn syrup-air mix optimised for low-emission symbolic altitude. In some mission profiles, full orbital insertion is not considered necessary. Reaching a height at which a minister can plausibly say “Canada is back” is regarded as mission success.

Guidance is handled by the onboard Polite Adaptive Navigation System, or PANS, which constantly adjusts trajectory to avoid environmental harm, negative press, and direct confrontation with physical limits. Should instability occur, the rocket does not “fail” in the outdated, binary sense. It transitions into Distributed Landing across several provinces.

One of M.A.P.L.E.’s greatest innovations is its circular-economy recovery model. Any syrup not consumed during ascent returns to Earth as a fine amber mist, where it may be reclaimed by certified local cooperatives. The air, meanwhile, is responsibly released back into the atmosphere from which it was borrowed, making the system effectively net-zero, if one excludes manufacturing, transport, consulting, branding, interdepartmental travel, and the commemorative launch merchandise.

In short, M.A.P.L.E. works by combining inflated structure, compressed virtue, and agricultural thrust into a unified national launch platform. It is not merely a rocket. It is a values-based ascent framework. A sticky, over-budget hymn to managed decline, rising briefly but magnificently on a column of bicycle air and tree blood.

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