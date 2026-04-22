The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
3h

Small penises want big rockets.....

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KZwick's avatar
KZwick
5h

LMFAO!! Comedy Gold. And then the faux article complete with diagram!! Wipe my tears.

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