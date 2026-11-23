Former Google senior vice president, Vic Gundotra, was recently interviewed:

And I was mentioning Susan, a dear friend of mine, Susan Wojcicki, she ran YouTube. Um, after I had retired from Google, Susan picked up responsibility for YouTube, both desktop and mobile. And um, I retired about 14, 15 years ago. But I would often talk to Susan about why YouTube was demonetizing, and for those of you in your audience who don’t know what demonetizing is, is if you, for example, had a conservative view. You know, if you said something outrageous, like, “It’s best if a child has a mother and a father.” That broke the rules of wokism. You know, if you said something like, “I think the COVID vaccine might not spread the dise— might not stop the spread of the disease.” Well, YouTube would remove your monetization. And if you were someone like you, who has a large audience and monetizes that audience, that’s how you support your work. Google coming down and shutting down your monetization was a form of censorship.

Yeah, I mean, yes, yes, thank you, thank you for saying that. Yes, absolutely.

Of course, it’s probably one of the darkest spots in Google’s history was the founders allowing Google Search and YouTube to be used as a form of censorship. And of course, the winds have shifted, and now we recognize the government was largely behind that. We now understand the role of Biden’s administration to come into companies like Google. You know, I ran Google mobile search, I ran YouTube. You know, I was very well aware of the pressure the government would come in and say, “For national security, we think this is dangerous content.” And as you can imagine, as a senior vice president reporting to the CEO, what do you do? You going to fight against the government or you going to follow the rules? And so, um, you know, those censorship efforts are a dark spot on American politics and really a dark mark for Mark Zuckerberg as well for Facebook. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google Search—those were very, very bad days. I hope we don’t go back to those days. And I’m very proud of Elon Musk for willing to risk his entire reputation and fight against the government and to keep X in particular open, and to open source the algorithm, which no one else has done. The algorithm behind YouTube, behind Google Search, behind Instagram, behind Facebook is secret and proprietary. X is the only platform where the underlying algorithm for what you see in your feed is open source. And I think people don’t give Elon enough credit for fighting against governments and being very open.