Surgeon Blair Peters on "Gender Affirming Surgery" on Adolescents

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchSurgeon Blair Peters on "Gender Affirming Surgery" on AdolescentsBlair Peters: "A lot of adolescents present for surgical intervention…adolescence for sure presents some unique challenges"The Random ArchivistJul 17, 2023∙ Paid11ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist