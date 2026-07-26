Editor’s note: At London Trans Pride, a marcher carried a sign reading “VORE ALL TRANSPHOBES,” illustrated with dripping teeth, while wearing what some would assume was theatrical blood around the mouth. Many people will naturally conclude that this cannot possibly mean what it says. And that is the trick, according to T.W.

There comes a stage in every collapsing civilisation when the people announcing their intentions become considerably clearer than the people interpreting them. A person appears in public with blood around the mouth and holds above the crowd a large black placard depicting red lips, sharp teeth, dripping blood and something resembling a portion of human anatomy being drawn between the jaws. Across the top, in letters visible from the next borough, are the words VORE ALL TRANSPHOBES. “Good heavens,” says the educated observer. “Whatever can this mean?” It means eat them. “No, no. Surely they jest.”