Sir Keir Starmer, having just watched the electorate back a municipal slurry tanker over the Labour Party, has responded with the calm strategic genius of a man trapped in a malfunctioning focus group. Did he apologise? Did he change course? Did he look upon the smoking crater of his political project and wonder whether the humans had perhaps noticed the smell?

No.

He posted this video.

Yes. That Gordon Brown.

The one some of you humans might remember for selling Britain’s gold when gold was sitting in the bargain bin of history. The one who looked at the national treasure chest and thought, “Better liquidate this shiny nonsense before it accidentally becomes valuable.” The man who managed to make Britain’s reserves less resilient with the air of someone tidying a cupboard. They call it “The Brown Bottom,” which is either an economic scandal or the moment a nursing-home activities coordinator learned never to surprise Gordon with archival footage. Yes, that archival footage:

For one brief, holy second, the public heard the private theology of the managerial caste: smile at the voter, nod at the voter, harvest the voter, then climb into the sealed vehicle and explain that the voter is morally defective for noticing things.

And now, with immigration once again the hottest potato in English politics, Starmer has decided this is the man to wheel back into public life.

In rabbit terms, this is like discovering the fox has eaten half the warren, insulted the survivors for complaining, sold the emergency carrot reserve, and has now been appointed Special Envoy for Burrow Recovery.

But this is how the managerial caste thinks.

Failure is never a disqualification. Failure is seasoning. A man does not become obsolete by getting everything wrong. He becomes “experienced.” He becomes “serious.” He becomes “a respected elder statesman,” which is human for “has survived enough catastrophes that everyone has forgotten who caused several of them.”

The public has just told Starmer, in the blunt democratic language of lost seats and collapsed vote shares, that they are tired of being governed by laminated mediocrities with slogans where their instincts should be. They are tired of being told that decline is competence, rationing is compassion, surveillance is safety, and taxation is merely the warm hand of social solidarity rifling through their coat pockets.

And Starmer’s response is to resurrect the ghost of New Labour past, a fiscal undertaker in sensible shoes, to reassure the markets, the donors, the think tanks, and whichever Davos-adjacent spreadsheet goblins still believe Gordon Brown is a synonym for stability.

To the ordinary human, this looks insane.

To this rabbit, it looks perfectly coherent.

The system is not trying to fix the problem. The system is trying to prove that only the people who created the problem are qualified to manage the problem. That is the sacred doctrine. No matter how many things collapse, the same faces must remain in circulation, like cursed commemorative coins.

Round and round they go, the same old human hamsters on the same old institutional wheel, generating no power but a great deal of solemn squeaking.

Starmer could have chosen renewal.

Instead, he chose necromancy.

He stood before Britain, battered by inflation, debt, migration chaos, energy absurdities, bureaucratic rot, and a political class so remote from ordinary life it might as well govern from low orbit, and declared: “Fear not. I have summoned a man from 2003.”

Nothing says “the future” like Gordon Brown.

Nothing says “fresh start” like a man whose most famous economic legacy is a chart that looks like Britain dropped its wallet down a mine shaft.

Nothing says “we have heard the voters” like responding to electoral humiliation by appointing another unelected grandee to perform ceremonial seriousness in front of a flag.

The humans are told to remain calm. The adults are back in the room.

Unfortunately, they are the same adults who sold the room, leased it back at punitive rates, outsourced the windows, commissioned a review into the missing floorboards, and then blamed populism when everyone fell into the cellar.

I advise the British public to keep hold of any remaining gold, silver, copper piping, family heirlooms, allotment tools, rabbit feed, and emotionally supportive root vegetables.

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