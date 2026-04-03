Imagine spending billions on AI infrastructure in the Middle East and comforting yourself with the thought that very bearded neighbours with rockets, drones, eschatology, and internet access will simply respect the vision statement.

The free version of Google does indeed blur the Stargate project, which is reassuring in the way a child placing both hands over his eyes is reassuring. One must admire the theory. If the desert rectangle is slightly smudged on a consumer map, perhaps nobody will notice the ten-square-mile machine citadel rising out of the sand, pulsing with strategic importance and enough electricity to light up several smaller acts of empire.

The real dark joke, of course, is that AI does not seem nearly so bashful. Ask the machine where the thing is, and it starts gesturing at the desert with the enthusiasm of a half-drunk groomsman ruining a family secret.

REDACTED in degrees-minutes-seconds. It comes from a public dataset entry for OpenAI Stargate UAE listing the address as “Nexus L&T Project Office, Al Bihouth, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.”

Call me a coward, but I, T.W., have redacted the precise coordinates because certain alphabetised gentlemen dislike this sort of thing, and I have become rather attached to my present arrangement of limbs.

And what a magnificent secret it is, when this is public knowledge:

Spanning 10 square miles, the AI Campus will run on nuclear, solar, and natural gas power to ensure sustainability. Stargate UAE itself will debut with a 1-gigawatt compute cluster, with the first 200-megawatt phase going live in 2026. The facility will provide low-latency AI processing, nation-scale compute, and sovereign digital infrastructure, enabling breakthroughs in healthcare, energy, finance, transportation, and education. It will also house a science park to foster talent development and responsible AI innovation.

There is something wonderfully late-imperial about all this. The same managerial priesthood that cannot keep prototypes secret, memos private, rogue officials off Signal, or dissidents off the algorithm now proposes to build a monumental AI fortress in the sand and trust that partial map blurring will complete the security architecture. It is the old hubris in new fabric. Once upon a time, empires built marble arches and believed they had mastered history. Now they build compute temples, feed them enough power to awaken minor deities, and believe the words responsible innovation will discourage incoming explosives.

Still, perhaps I am being unfair. Perhaps the blur really is enough. Perhaps the missile brigades of the world, upon seeing that Google has thoughtfully softened a desert rectangle, will conclude that the site no longer exists. Perhaps the existence of a science park will calm them further. Perhaps the phrase responsible AI innovation now has the same deterrent effect once associated with naval superiority. These are the hopes of our age: not that danger will disappear, but that branding will pacify it.

From beneath the shed, where secrecy still means putting something underground rather than smudging it on an app, I can only offer the standard rabbit assessment: if your civilisation is building ten-square-mile temples to machine power in missile country and calling this responsible stewardship, the satire is no longer being written by me. I am merely transcribing it.

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