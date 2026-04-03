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Amaterasu Solar
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What gets to Me is that I know They have free energy tech - well hidden, because free energy means no point to accounting for Our energy added into a system (the foundational function of "money" in any form). And money is Their only tool to widespread power over Others.

It allows Them to pay People to build Their control infrastructure...like these ai facilities.

Money Motivates the Most Marvelous Manifestations! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/money-motivates-the-most-marvelous

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

What If You Can Live as Richly as You Choose? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/what-if-you-can-live-as-richly-as

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