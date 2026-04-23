Apparently, the people condemned to live beside Canada’s “Space Program,” which we mentioned yesterday, or the “Spaceport” as it is ambitiously styled, have not responded with the level of gratitude one might expect from citizens granted front-row seats to a gravel road and a concrete slab. Instead, they have done something far more dangerous: they have organised, kept records, built a website, and begun the impolite work of comparing official fairy tales with observable reality. Worse still, certain local reporters have declined the customary role of provincial stenographer and taken to rummaging through the paperwork with the sort of persistence that makes public men sweat through their tailored optimism.

I have seen foxes put on spectacles and call themselves poultry consultants. I have seen public money disappear into diversity brochures, procurement frameworks, and pilot projects so underdeveloped they could still be classified as wishes. I have seen men with lacquered hair stand before glowing screens and describe collapse as “market repositioning.” But even by the standards of a late-imperial burrower, there is something almost sublime about a government paying two hundred million dollars to lease a launch pad from a private company that leases the land from the government for thirteen thousand five hundred dollars a year.

That, my friends, is not corruption. Corruption is too vulgar, too human, too old-fashioned a word. This is administrative alchemy. This is the transmutation of gravel into strategy, concrete into sovereignty, and a modest clearing in Nova Scotia into a cornerstone of continental defence.

It is the sort of trick that could only be performed by a modern state, whose highest art form is not engineering but invoicing.

The photographs are what make it sing. One should never underestimate the revolutionary power of a photograph. Entire ministries can survive a bad audit. A well-connected board can survive a failed business plan. A glossy investor deck can survive a decade of nothing much happening. But a photograph of the actual thing, standing there in the wind like an abandoned municipal experiment, is a far crueller witness. It strips away the ceremonial language and leaves you face to face with the sacred object itself: the road, the slab, the containers, the scrubland, the silence.

And then comes the official proclamation, hovering over the scene like incense in a tax-funded chapel. Strategic. Historic. Sovereign. Defence-oriented. Competitive. Merit-based. One imagines some undersecretary in Ottawa whispering these words over the gravel as if performing a baptism. In the old days, men built cathedrals and then claimed divine favour. You humans built a concrete rectangle and began with the press release.

The real marvel is that Canada has managed to discover a more advanced form of rocket science, one that dispenses with the vulgar burden of rockets. Why build launch vehicles when you can build narratives? Why fund the firms trying to assemble engines, test propulsion systems, and claw their way into orbit when you can instead shower money on the middle layer, the wrapper, the platform, the strategic facilitator, the non-rocket rocket company? This is a country that no longer confuses production with value. Production is for the credulous and the poor. The serious money lies in mediation.

The old project, as I understand it from my tunnel-side review of the paperwork, involved Ukrainian hardware, a specific rocket, a specific regulatory story, and the sort of promises that bloom best in brochures. Then the rocket remained forever in that larval state known as “maturing,” which is corporate for “absent,” and the whole affair was reborn under that immortal phrase of managerial fraud: the airport model.

The airport model.

That is magnificent. One must admire the brazenness. We do not build rockets, they tell you. Others will bring the rockets. We simply provide the place, the framework, the partnership environment, the integrated sovereign launch ecosystem. In less decadent centuries, a man who owned an empty field and announced that others would someday bring the horses was called mad. Now he is called a strategic infrastructure partner and invited to stakeholder consultations.

There is, of course, a further indignity in the geography of this thing. This slab squats at the gateway to Cape Breton, where Alexander Graham Bell, known to the broader public for the telephone but to the more attentive for his experiments in flight, once devoted serious effort to the conquest of the air.

Bell, who missed the Wright brothers by a matter of days in one contest, nevertheless possessed the admirable old-world instinct to attempt things that were at least recognisably difficult. He built strange machines because he wished to conquer the air, not merely invoice it. One of his more gloriously deranged ventures involved human-carrying kites, which sounds absurd until one remembers that absurdity in those days was still tethered to genius. The man was ahead of his time, or perhaps simply more honest about the fact that progress often begins by looking ridiculous.

And here the region itself intrudes upon the joke. For we are speaking of a corner of Canada where the skies have long carried a certain reputational ambiguity. Cape Breton. Shag Harbour. The old Atlantic margins where respectable men glance upward, clear their throats, and decide not to elaborate. I have long suspected that Bell, in his more inspired moods, was not merely studying lift and drag, but taking modest hints from the sort of aerial irregularities that have, from time to time, visited these coasts. One cannot prove such things in a court of law, naturally, but then neither can one satisfactorily explain my own NHI/UFO brain crenulation incident, after which I emerged from beneath the shed with a considerably improved grasp of hidden systems and a permanent distrust of official narratives.

So there you have the true local aerospace tradition. Bell, chasing impossible flight with improvised genius. The odd luminous visitation over the Atlantic. The whispered lore of machines that should not be. And now, in this same region, the Canadian state arrives bearing its own masterpiece of speculative aviation: a gravel road, a concrete rectangle, and a press release inflated to low orbit. Bell built tetrahedral kites to lift men into the sky. Our rulers build procurement frameworks to lift money out of the treasury. It is, in its own way, an evolution of flight. The object launched is simply different.

And so the country arrives at the purest expression of contemporary governance: the state paying a private intermediary handsomely to stand in the middle of a transaction with the state over land already owned by the state, in order to create capabilities not yet fully regulated, using a business model pivoted away from the original plan, while the visible on-the-ground asset resembles a lightly improved parking area for pessimists. The genius of the strange immunity conferred by the phrase “public-private partnership,” which can turn almost any absurdity into a policy instrument. The money need not vanish. It merely has to become respectable on the way out.

I am told, too, that one must never be unfair, that some money has been spent, some paperwork has been produced, some salaries have been drawn, some consultants have had their turn at the trough, some strategic relationships have been nurtured, and some documents now exist proving that documents can indeed be produced. Quite so. Empires run on documentation long after they cease to run on competence.

A young associate of mine, Kit, went to inspect the site, since the “spaceport” lies only a few miles from our burrow. She returned having seen the road, the slab, and very little else, and I regret to report that she was not overawed by Canada’s sovereign launch capability.

The slab is the perfect monument to our age. It is not nothing. That is what makes it so offensively beautiful. If it were literally nothing, the public might object. No, it is something. It is a concrete manifestation of just enough reality to support an unlimited amount of fiction. A pad large enough for a drone shot. A road large enough for a ministerial SUV. A site basic enough to invite ridicule, but official enough to justify a national strategy.

Having reviewed this sovereign launch capability from beneath the shed with the solemnity it deserves, can only conclude that the rocket most likely to leave Canso in the near future is the bill. It has already achieved escape velocity.

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