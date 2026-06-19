From Birmingham, England. Yes, England.

To paraphrase, from 1:50:

“If she does something wrong, you have to give her a chance before you hit her.”

“No, no, no. We would never stone a woman. Who told you that? Show me the video.”

Big smile.

“Ah. Well. Yes. Obviously, if she does sex with the wrong person, then yes, she should be stoned to death.”

“But not here. Not yet. First we need the councillors, then the MPs, then the law, then the stones.

Soon, though. Globally. God willing.”

Later in the full video report, the man who has just calmly explained the theological paperwork for stoning women to death takes the reporter into the mosque, where his son appears to be part of the operation. The son then explains that local schools come through the mosque for visits.

Cultural enrichment, naturally.

Because nothing says “inclusive learning environment” like a field trip to the building where Dad is outside telling a journalist that adultery can, under the right management structure, become a rock-based exit.

In 2020, Pew estimated Muslims at about 2 billion, or 25.6% of the world population, and said Muslims were the fastest-growing major religious group from 2010 to 2020.

On the specific question of stoning, Pew found huge country variation. In a 2011 summary, 82% of Muslims in Egypt and Pakistan, 70% in Jordan, and 56% of Nigerian Muslims endorsed stoning people who commit adultery. But Pew also found that 77% of Turkish Muslims, 76% of Lebanese Muslims, and 55% of Indonesian Muslims opposed making stoning the law.

The relevant question is not whether every Muslim on earth wants adulterers stoned. That is the wrong test. I know Muslims in the West who would be horrified at the idea. The relevant question is what happens in places where sharia stops being a private religious code and becomes the law of the land.

And there, the numbers are not comforting. In 2013, Pew found that among Muslims who want sharia as the official law of the land, support for stoning adulterers runs at 89% in Pakistan, 85% in Afghanistan, 84% in the Palestinian territories, 81% in Egypt, 67% in Jordan, and 58% in Iraq.

So when a man on a Birmingham pavement calmly explains that an adulterous woman may be buried to the waist and killed with stones, in theory, he is not inventing a private eccentricity.

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