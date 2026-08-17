Editor’s note: My public health service here in Nova Scotia, which still can’t provide everyone with a family doctor, has found the administrative bandwidth to accommodate a “smudging policy”:

This is not satire; these are quotes from the government’s official mouthpiece, the CBC:

Smudging is used in health-care spaces to cleanse the negative energy out of people and the environment…Shawnee Sylliboy…is creating a policy that will share clear guidelines for performing the smudging ceremony in every health-care facility across the province…up until now, smudging has fallen under the tobacco policy that says no open flame is allowed in hospitals and if someone wants to perform the ceremony they must contact spiritual care…Mahogany O'Keiffe, the senior director of equity, diversity, inclusion, reconciliation, and accessibility with Nova Scotia Health, says the provincewide smudging policy for all of their facilities will come into effect this fall…The policy will outline procedures and instructions for ventilating the space safely, such as closing the vents, turning off fire alarms and making sure the flame doesn't come near any open oxygen…

Jennifer Crossman, an Indigenous patient navigator…says people smudge in the hospitals “pretty often”…She says they usually let security know the smudging is happening. They will shut off fire alarms, cover sprinklers and hold the smoke inside the room for at least an hour…

T.W. declined to comment on this article, declaring that it speaks perfectly well for itself. He did add, however, that Canadian Public Health, ever since 2020 and the TikTok-dancing vaxxers, has probably needed to “cleanse the death-dealing energy” out of its people.

He further observed that if the cleansing requires filling a hospital room with smoke, turning off the fire alarms, covering the sprinklers and carefully avoiding the oxygen supply, then at least Canadian healthcare has finally developed a procedure in which every warning sign is quite literally switched off.

Share