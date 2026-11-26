On November 19, 2026, millions of biological males (I hesitate to use the word men) who had spent thirteen years waiting to resume their careers in organised crime switched on their games consoles and discovered that they needed to buy their digital girlfriends some flowers.

She was getting out of prison.

There were other things to attend to. The house needed painting, the stairs needed repairing, groceries needed purchasing, and Jason, the male protagonist of Grand Theft Auto VI, could probably do with a haircut. There was also a rather nice necklace available for $475.

The game helpfully informs the player:

“Lucia will appreciate this.”

A little pink heart appears.

Somewhere in the twenty-first century, capitalism and behavioural psychology got into bed together and produced something I shall call Simpitalism.

Simpitalism (noun): An economic system in which men voluntarily finance their own psychological manipulation, providing a financial incentive for its continuation.

The word simp dates back to at least 1903, when it was American circus slang for a simpleton. More than a century later, the circus has become a multibillion-dollar industry, and the simps are paying for their own training.

Business is booming.