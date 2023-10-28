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She Was Caught, so Now She Promises Cash

European Central Bank’s Christine La Garde Pinkie Promises She Won’t Take the Cash Away When She Gets Her Way With the CBDC
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The Random Archivist
Oct 28, 2023
∙ Paid

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