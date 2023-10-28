She Was Caught, so Now She Promises Cash

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchShe Was Caught, so Now She Promises CashEuropean Central Bank’s Christine La Garde Pinkie Promises She Won’t Take the Cash Away When She Gets Her Way With the CBDCThe Random ArchivistOct 28, 2023∙ Paid1221ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist