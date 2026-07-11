Thirteen years ago, even the legacy media did this kind of investigative reporting in the UK:

Two undercover reporters called 56 mosques for Exposure to ask whether they would perform the marriage of a 14-year-old girl.

Two-thirds of those contacted refused to perform the marriage, and many of them made clear they found the request abhorrent. But 18 of the respondents spoken to agreed.

An undercover reporter called the Al Quba Mosque and Shahporan Islamic centre, in Manchester, posing as a single mother who wanted to have an Islamic marriage, known as a nikah, for her 14-year-old daughter.

The Imam at this mainstream mosque, with a congregation of one thousand, told her “that’s not going to be a problem”.

The Al Quba Mosque and Shahporan Islamic centre and the Imam were approached for comment but have not responded to the programme.

Around 400 schoolchildren – mainly girls from South Asian communities - are forced into marriage every year in the UK, according to official Government figures.

The vast majority of forced marriages of British children happen abroad, according to official statistics. But the Exposure investigation has been told by experts in the field that children as young as 10 are being forced into marriage in the UK.

“Meera” said she was married in the UK when she was 15-years-old.

She told the programme she found the experience so devastating that she has not been able to tell her friends or family, and she remains trapped in her forced marriage, 40 years on.