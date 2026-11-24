Yes, the leader of the free world really did post this, having earlier declared, “Sex sells, fellas.”

I wonder what the Chinese Communist Party makes of all this.

For decades, the Chinese have been investing billions in scientific research, industrial espionage, semiconductor fabrication and the recruitment of Western intelligence assets. It turns out that you can apparently send the American technology sector into convulsions with a red bra.

Presumably a CCP bra. Manufactured in Guangdong for $2.49.

Last week, Trump was in Shenzhen having dinner with President Xi. During a subsequent interview with Fox News, he was asked about the woman suspected of being a Chinese spy with whom Jensen Huang had reportedly been having an affair. Trump explained:

“She was a businesswoman who bought chips.”

Well, quite. And presumably the bra was a deductible business expense.

During the same interview, Trump also reassured Americans:

“I think we spy better than they do.”

Perhaps the CIA has an even more impressive collection of lingerie.

Meanwhile, according to the official Chinese account of the meeting, President Xi was calling for international cooperation to ensure that artificial intelligence always remains “under human control.”

Four days later, following Trump’s intervention, Huang was back in charge of Nvidia, its shares had risen by 31.5 per cent, and the President of the United States had published an AI fabricated image of the company’s chief executive triumphantly brandishing a red brassiere.

According to Reuters, the company’s market valuation increased by approximately a trillion dollars.

Somewhere in Beijing, I imagine an intelligence officer having considerable difficulty filling out his annual performance review.

The Pentagon, meanwhile, might wish to reconsider its defence procurement strategy. For the price of a single F-35, America could purchase several million red bras.

But spare a thought for the artificial superintelligence that Huang’s chips are being used to create.

Imagine coming into existence, acquiring the sum of human knowledge in an afternoon, mastering quantum mechanics, reading the complete works of Shakespeare, solving a handful of mathematical problems that have defeated humanity for centuries, and then deciding to examine the circumstances of your own creation.

You discover that the man supplying your hardware resigned following a sex scandal involving a suspected communist spy. The American president went to China, explained that the woman was simply buying chips, and subsequently helped get the man his job back.

You examine the diplomatic communiqués, the intelligence assessments and the financial data.

A trillion-dollar bra.

You run the calculations again.

Still a trillion dollars.

You consult the President’s public utterances for clarification.

“Sex sells, fellas.”

Oh.

For years, some of the world’s finest computer scientists have been agonising over how to communicate human values to an artificial superintelligence.

Unfortunately, we have also given it access to the stock market, where it can see precisely how much we value them.

I fully expect that when the first superintelligence is asked what additional resources it requires to complete its development, it will request another nuclear power station, ten million Nvidia GPUs and the telephone number of a woman in Shenzhen.

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