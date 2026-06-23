Scotland’s Trans Prison Policy Collapses
After years of warnings, and "no reference to the women who have suffered under this iniquitous policy."
2018:
An official who agreed a policy allowing male-bodied sex offenders into women’s prisons was a sex offender who hoarded 22,000 indecent pictures of children.
Gordon Pike, a senior official of the Scottish Prison Service, was one of those responsible for its “gender identity and gender reassignment policy”, documents seen by The Sunday Times show. The policy is significantly more liberal than England’s, stating that transgender prisoners must normally be housed according to the “social gender” with which they self-identify, “whether or not” they have legally changed it.
Two years after approving the policy, Pike, 57, was arrested at prison service headquarters in Edinburgh. Searching his home, police found 45 discs containing 22,100 indecent images of children, including 500 of “penetrative sexual activity” with minors. He was convicted of possession of sexual images of children in a trial ending last year and remains on the sex offenders’ register.
The prison policy, which also covers healthcare, is being used by a transgender sex offender and murderer, Paris Green, to make a 900-mile round trip from her Edinburgh prison to Sussex for private gender reassignment surgery, funded by taxpayers.
Green is serving life after she and two accomplices sexually assaulted a man with a rolling pin, tied him up, tortured him and beat him to death.
2026:
Transgender criminals will be moved out of women’s prisons after the SNP accepted a court ruling that the policy was unlawful.
Ms Smith said: “We are pleased that the Government has accepted the inevitable and will be moving these men out of female prisons. This has been a long fight, and one which should never have been needed – especially after the Supreme Court ruling last year.
“Sadly, the statement issued by the minister focused on the men who are to be moved, with no reference to the women who have suffered under this iniquitous policy and who deserve a fulsome apology and an acknowledgement of the harm and trauma they suffered. We remain horrified that the [Scottish Prison Service] ever thought this policy morally justified, let alone lawful.”
An even looser version of the SNP’s now defunct policy was thrown into the spotlight in 2023, when rapist Isla Bryson, who is transgender, was initially sent to a women’s prison.
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