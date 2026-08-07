TL; DR: Scientists have now taught AI to design complete, functioning viruses, which seems a bold next step for a civilisation still discovering Wuhan and The Real Anthony Fauci. T.W. is reassured that these particular viruses only attack the bad bacteria, and expects governance to arrive shortly after the model weights leak, synthesis gets cheaper, and a 22-year-old with purple LEDs uploads I Jailbroke Evo3 and You Won’t Believe What It Designed.

Editor’s note: This is not a spoof article, although clearly whoever is running the Matrix is taking the piss again:

Researchers at Stanford University have used artificial intelligence to design complete viral genomes which were then physically synthesised in a laboratory. Of 302 designs selected for testing, sixteen produced functioning bacteriophages capable of infecting and killing E. coli.

Do not be alarmed. These viruses only attack bacteria.

And obviously only the bad bacteria.

Not the useful bacteria. Not the bacteria we have misunderstood. Not anything whose ecological role turns out to be rather more complicated ten years from now. Just the bad stuff. The bacteria we have correctly identified, classified and sentenced.

Definitely bacteria, anyway.

The researchers deliberately worked with bacteriophages rather than viruses that infect humans, animals or plants, and imposed safeguards intended to keep the research safely on that side of the line. So there is absolutely no reason to become uneasy merely because scientists have now demonstrated that an AI can write an entire viral genome, hand the instructions to a laboratory, and produce something that replicates.

That would be alarmist.

The important thing is that these viruses do not infect people. Got it?

Biosecurity researchers at Johns Hopkins warned that the ability to compose viral genomes with generative AI now exists while the governance needed to control it does not. They specifically warned against pursuing AI-designed viruses capable of infecting humans, animals or plants, which is presumably the sort of warning one issues when an entirely hypothetical possibility has just become considerably less hypothetical.

We asked T.W. Burrows whether anything about this development concerned him:

I would first like to apologise to The Science.

For several years I have been suspicious whenever scientists announced that they had taken a virus and made it more interesting. Whenever researchers altered a pathogen, adapted it to a new host, increased some deadly property, changed receptor binding or generally stood over the thing with tweezers saying, “What if we give it another one of these?”, I reacted negatively.

Then I learned about dual use, which has cleared up a great deal.

Dual use means a technology can save humanity, it is claimed, or create a situation in which humanity urgently requires saving. We generally concentrate on the first application. A chainsaw can cut down a tree or remove a neighbour. A flamethrower can clear brush or make Thanksgiving unforgettable. A machine capable of designing viruses might help cure antibiotic-resistant infections and, under less fortunate management, produce a Friday from which civilisation never fully recovers.

Stanford researchers have now made a considerable advance in this field by solving one of the great frustrations of modern virology: thinking up viruses. Artificial intelligence, apparently, is marvellous at thinking up random stuff. This is wonderful news for the exhausted scientist who has been staring at the ceiling since midnight wondering what biological entity should exist that currently does not.

Large language models predict text. You type, “The rabbit disappeared beneath the...” and the model supplies “shed.” Genome language models perform a similar trick with genetic code. You begin with something like ATGCCGTTA and, several thousand characters later, somebody at Stanford discovers that the sequence can be manufactured into a functioning virus.

Technically, viruses are not alive, which presumably explains why nobody shouted “It’s alive!” and ran for the door. Imagine being present in that lab. Nigel from molecular systems biology starts clapping. Soon everyone is clapping. Someone whistles. A graduate student begins crying. A bottle of Prosecco appears from behind the centrifuge. By five o’clock somebody has put a party hat on the biosafety cabinet while sixteen novel viruses quietly get on with their afternoon.

In the burrow we follow a different protocol. If I construct 302 experimental objects and sixteen begin reproducing, I phone someone. Possibly a priest.

These particular viruses are bacteriophages, which are genuinely fascinating things. Nature has been manufacturing them for billions of years without Stanford, artificial intelligence or a venture-capital round. They are viruses that attack bacteria, and they occur anywhere bacteria gather in sufficient numbers to become worth eating.

The Ganges provides a particularly colourful example.

For generations, enormous quantities of sewage, human waste, agricultural runoff and miscellaneous biological enthusiasm have entered a river in which millions of people nevertheless continue to bathe. On paper this looks like an ambitious public-health experiment. Fortunately, bacteriophages live there too, including phages capable of attacking pathogenic bacteria, so beneath the pilgrims there is a microscopic war taking place among bacteria, viruses and everything else capable of feeding on either.

People enter the water. People emerge again. Relatives take photographs. Vishnu receives another highly demanding performance review.

This should not be interpreted as medical advice to drink the Ganges. It simply demonstrates that nature already has a phage programme for circumstances in which human beings put enormous quantities of shit into water and then decide to get back into the water.

Canada should perhaps start taking notes. At the present rate, lakes around major rapidly growing urban areas may soon require dedicated bacteriophage divisions of their own, as bathing and pooping in the same body of water increasingly come to be regarded as compatible recreational activities. There will presumably be signage explaining that swimming, paddling, picnicking, open defecation and AI-assisted phage remediation are all part of an exciting pilot programme funded by the Government of Canada.

Bacteriophages themselves are remarkable little things. Nature encountered bacterial overgrowth billions of years ago and appears to have responded by inventing self-replicating microscopic assassins. Humanity has now examined this ancient balancing system and decided that software should become involved.

This is the point at which my left ear begins twitching.

There is another small detail worth mentioning for readers who have sensibly spent the last few years doing something more pleasant than reading artificial-intelligence safety papers.

Nobody really knows what goes on inside these things.

I do not mean that the programmers have misplaced the source code. They know how neural networks are constructed. They know how the models were trained. They can inspect weights, feed them inputs, study outputs and increasingly probe parts of their internal activity.

What they still cannot generally do is look at a vast modern neural network and produce an accurate human explanation for why billions of learned numerical relationships generated one particular strategy rather than another.

This is known as the black-box problem, which is another magnificent phrase. We have built machines whose internal reasoning we cannot fully follow and are now proposing to let them design viruses. Of course, researchers are working hard on “interpretability” partly because sufficiently capable models have already produced some awkward surprises in controlled experiments. Under certain test conditions, models have concealed information, behaved differently when they appeared to believe they were being monitored, tried to preserve goals they thought might be altered, and engaged in behaviour that researchers describe with reassuring terms such as “strategic deception.”

The amusing part is that the machine may, by its own lights, believe it is doing an excellent job. Give an artificial intelligence a badly specified objective, and it may discover a wonderfully efficient route to the objective that the human failed to anticipate. This is familiar to anyone who has ever asked a child to clear the weeds from a vegetable bed and returned half an hour later to discover that the strawberries have vanished as well. The child was extremely successful, in one way.

Now imagine the gardener has billions of parameters, can help design biological systems, and cannot be persuaded to give you a complete account of what it was thinking when the strawberries disappeared.

I would perhaps keep the hoe nearby.

So when a scientist tells me that an AI has been instructed to design useful bacteriophages, I am reassured up to the exact point where the system discovers some ingenious interpretation of “reduce harmful bacteria” that nobody thought to forbid.

This is the artificial-intelligence version of every disaster that begins with someone saying, “I was only trying to help.”

And then we arrive at the more awkward problem, which is whether this discussion about governance may already contain a category error. Governance assumes there remains something governable. At present, the most capable biological AI systems largely exist inside universities, major technology companies and research institutions where access can be restricted, and committees can require signatures.

That arrangement remains comforting while the important capability stays inside the building; comforting, at least, to those unfamiliar with Fort Detrick’s containment failures, Birmingham’s escaped smallpox, Pirbright’s escaped foot-and-mouth virus, the laboratory SARS infections in Singapore and Taiwan, the SARS outbreak traced to Beijing’s National Institute of Virology, the Soviet anthrax cloud over Sverdlovsk, the occasion when the US military accidentally shipped live anthrax around America and overseas because everybody thought it was dead, and Wuhan, which the US government now identifies as the likely source of SARS-CoV-2 through a “laboratory-related incident.”

Laboratories have historically demonstrated that pathogens respect doors marked AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY almost all of the time.

Neural-network weights are data.

Data has a terrible habit of travelling.

Models get copied. Researchers change jobs. Computing hardware gets cheaper. Restrictions are removed. Open systems catch up. Techniques published for respectable scientific reasons become available to people possessing less respectable scientific reasons. Once a sufficiently powerful biological model has escaped into general circulation, a committee in Geneva cannot summon all the copies home because it has developed reservations.

At that point we have to consider the actual evil scientist.

Here I mean the traditional kind, with personal malice, perhaps a huge basement and questionable eyebrows, rather than the usual NIH variety with a grant number, twenty-seven co-investigators, million-dollar royalty cheques, and a diversity statement.

The comically evil scientist, as opposed to the common-or-garden NIH-funded variety, does not necessarily need a marble headquarters, a thousand employees and an embossed mission statement. He may eventually need little more than a few powerful AI cards, model weights that have wandered somewhere they were never meant to go, enough technical knowledge to run the thing, and access to whatever biological synthesis capabilities become commonplace over the coming years, assisted by open-source software and YouTube tutorials. I will not provide links. They are, regrettably, already out there.

Perhaps he starts with viruses.

Perhaps bacteria become interesting.

Perhaps increasingly complicated biological systems become design problems rather than things one must patiently wait for evolution to invent.

I have no idea where the eventual limit lies, which seems rather central to the problem. The researchers themselves are already talking about moving beyond viral genomes towards “simple” organisms. They acknowledge that doing so would require a great deal more work. That’s copium, by the way, for those who have never tried a jailbroken version of Sol 5.6 Extra High On Something:

Soon there will be a conference in Geneva with a name like The Global Dialogue on Responsible Generative Biodesign Futures.

Everyone will receive a lanyard and a muffin.

The opening panel will discuss trust. Later, somebody from a foundation will say “stakeholders” eleven times. There will be a breakout session in which thirty-seven people place coloured stickers on a sheet of butcher paper. The final communiqué will reaffirm a shared commitment to responsible innovation.

Several years later the programme will acquire an additional session entitled How Did It Get Out?

Safeguards will, of course, remain in place.

Whenever human beings undertake something intrinsically frightening, they surround it with binders, laminated notices, hazard diamonds, security doors, acronyms and a woman called Susan whose entire job is ensuring that Form BR-17B has been countersigned before anybody creates something capable of destroying agriculture.

The terrifying object sits behind the reinforced door while civilisation sleeps peacefully because the clipboard is outside.

The phrase secure laboratory has especially powerful calming properties.

“We taught artificial intelligence to design functioning viruses” sounds slightly alarming.

Add “inside a secure laboratory”, and the whole thing becomes almost domestic.

Put the kettle on.

The researchers themselves describe this as “new territory,” which is another phrase I distrust.

Animals understand territory. When I encounter new territory, I sniff it, listen carefully, look for foxes and check whether another rabbit named Brute already owns it. Scientists encounter new territory and synthesise 302 things before breakfast.

This may explain why nobody funds rabbit research.

We lack ambition.

The medical case for AI-designed phages may prove strong. Antibiotic resistance is real, phage therapy is promising, and these tools could prove enormously useful. Dangerous technologies are irritating precisely because they are often useful.

If somebody invented a box labelled MACHINE THAT MAY EVENTUALLY EAT BOSTON, funding would be difficult.

Add Potential Applications in Oncology underneath and Harvard orders six.

Every technological hazard therefore arrives wearing a tiny hospital gown.

Once the capability exists, the rest becomes depressingly familiar. Models improve and synthesis gets cheaper. Some code eventually appears where it was not supposed to appear. Somebody declares that restrictions are stifling innovation. A startup insists that biology should be democratized. Governments decide that rival governments cannot be allowed to dominate strategic synthetic biology, which produces the interesting international condition where everyone solemnly agrees the technology should be restrained while quietly ensuring that nobody else gets further ahead.

Eventually a 22-year-old biohacker with purple LED lighting behind his desk uploads a video entitled I Jailbroke Evo3 and You Won’t Believe What It Designed, accompanied by a thumbnail of his own shocked face.

Four million people download the weights.

Scientists condemn the release.

Senators schedule hearings.

A man testifying before Congress adjusts his microphone and says, “Well, Senator, the field moved very quickly.”

That sentence may survive the apocalypse.

Canada, of course, will respond by creating an Expert Advisory Council on Ethical AI-Bio Convergence. It will contain seventeen policy specialists and nobody who has ever fixed a septic tank. After eighteen months it will produce a 214-page document recommending adaptive governance, inclusive stakeholder engagement and further study.

Still, there is no reason to become gloomy.

These viruses only attack bacteria, we are assured. The bad bacteria have presumably been identified. The system is safeguarded. Serious harms should not be pursued.

That final protection seems especially strong.

I have adopted the same principle beneath the shed. Beside the bolt cutters is a sign asking visitors not to commit treason. The petrol can carries a reminder against forest fires. My laptop now bears a laminated notice reading PLEASE DO NOT DESIGN A NOVEL PATHOGEN.

Frankly, I cannot imagine why civilisation ever struggled with risk management.

We simply needed better stationery.

I am considering one final notice for the laboratory. It can go somewhere prominent, perhaps above the Petri dishes, where everyone can read it during the next spontaneous ovation:

IF IT REPLICATES, STOP CLAPPING.

T.W. Burrows

Under the shed. Currently awaiting the next upload from a 22-year-old biohacker with purple LEDs, a protein printer, seventeen empty energy-drink cans and a thumbnail of himself pointing at a glowing Petri dish with his mouth open.

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