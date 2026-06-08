It all began one morning in Luton.

Gary was lying in bed beneath a faded Saint George duvet cover, the sort once sold in patriotic multipacks to men who still considered the 1966 World Cup a recent constitutional event, when the English still believed they might be a nation rather than a queue with weather. He had been awake for several minutes, staring at the ceiling, listening to the central heating knock inside the pipes like a small trapped ancestor.

Then the room filled with light.

Not the golden light of revelation. Not exactly. More the pale institutional glow of a Tesco bakery cabinet at 7:12 in the morning, when the croissants are technically fresh but spiritually exhausted.

At the foot of the bed stood a man in a muddy gambeson.

He wore a hood, leather bracers, and the expression of someone who had fought the French, slept in a ditch, buried three friends in Picardy mud, and somehow returned to find England governed by people who feared bunting.

In one hand he held an English longbow. In the other, a Tesco Clubcard.

“Gary,” he said.

Gary pulled the duvet to his chin.

“Are you from the council?”

“I am an archer of England,” said the figure.

Gary looked at the bow.

“Is this about bin collections?”

“No. It is about the soul of the nation.”

Gary sat up a little. He had eaten a frozen lasagne at midnight and was prepared to entertain several diagnostic possibilities.

The archer lifted the bow. It was tall, dark, and terrible, polished by rain, war, and centuries of national decline. Along its curve, in letters like old church brass, Gary saw words appear.

DISCIPLINE

READINESS

THE COMMON DEFENCE

SUNDAY PRACTICE

REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION

Gary rubbed his eyes.

“Why does it say reasonable accommodation?”

“Because we live in fallen times,” said the archer.

Then he spoke the words that would divide Gary’s life forever into Before and After.

“England has forgotten the butts.”

Gary blinked. “The what?”

“The archery butts. The parish field. The old Sunday discipline. The duty of the Englishman to stand after worship with bow in hand, eye clear, back straight, and his shaft in proper order.”

Gary was silent.

The archer sighed.

“This is exactly what I mean.”

Gary had never thought of himself as a religious man. He was Church of England in the ordinary English sense, meaning he liked old buildings, did not actively object to carols, and felt that vicars should be available in the event of death, marriage, or serious damp. But the vision struck something deep in him. Not just nostalgia. Something older and harder.

He remembered school trips to castles. He remembered Henry V. He remembered “we few, we happy few,” though mostly from a film his father watched every Christmas while falling asleep in a chair. He remembered being told that English archers at Agincourt had bent history itself with yew, tendon, and a level of forearm development no modern office worker could understand.

He remembered, dimly, that once upon a time men had been required to practise archery. Actual law. Actual England. Bows. Arrows. Parish fields. Sunday.

“Am I being called?” Gary asked.

“Yes,” said the archer.

“To restore England?”

The archer paused.

“To found a small religious association with a defensible constitution, coherent doctrine, and a ceremonial relationship to the longbow.”

Gary felt a slight deflation.

“I thought it might be more like a crusade.”

“Do you want protection under current English law or not?”

Gary nodded.

“Then you will need paperwork.”

The archer raised the bow again.

“The old laws are gone. The old duties are mocked. The old symbols have been left to rot in museums and pub names. But in this age there remains one gate through which a forgotten discipline may still pass.”

“The battlefield?”

“The Equality Act.”

Gary said nothing.

“You must not merely say that you like bows,” the archer continued. “That is hobbyism. Nor may you say that you want to carry a bow around Tesco because it looks impressive near the rotisserie chickens. That is lunacy. You must establish a belief. It must be serious, cogent, sincerely held, concerned with a weighty aspect of life, and not theoretically incompatible with the rights of others.”

Gary stared at him.

“Are you sure you’re not from the council?”

“I am from Agincourt,” said the archer, with pain in his voice. “But I have updated.”

The first commandment was clear: the longbow must not be the whole religion.

This disappointed Gary, who had already begun to imagine himself striding through the freezer aisle with a longbow over one shoulder while pensioners parted before him like mist. The archer crushed this immediately.

“If the whole religion is ‘Gary gets to carry a bow,’ then you have founded a loophole, not a faith.”

So Gary rose from bed, made tea, opened his laptop, and began writing.

By ten o’clock, he had founded The Church of the Restrained Bow.

By eleven, he had abandoned the name after discovering there was already a Facebook group called Luton Archery Enthusiasts, and he feared confusion.

By noon, the true name arrived:

Saint Crispin and the Usually Unloosed Arrow.

It sounded old. It sounded English. It sounded faintly mad, but not in a way that would necessarily alarm a tribunal. Gary was pleased.

The founding doctrine began simply.

The bow is not carried that the arrow may fly. The bow is carried that the hand may learn not to loose it.

This struck Gary as powerful. He underlined it, then put it in italics, then removed the italics because the archer appeared briefly in the reflection of the microwave and looked disappointed.

The faith would be built on four pillars.

Readiness.

Restraint.

Neighbourly defence.

Submission to lawful order unless lawful order had become completely ridiculous, in which case one should first write a letter.

Gary added that last part after consulting Aunt Linda.

Aunt Linda had worked in payroll for a carpet company for twenty-three years and possessed the highest practical intelligence of anyone Gary knew. She could detect administrative weakness at sixty paces. When Gary told her he had been visited by a medieval archer and called to found a religion, she did not laugh.

She asked whether there would be trustees.

Gary knew then that she had been sent.

“Of course,” he said, though he had not thought of trustees.

“And safeguarding?”

“Naturally.”

“And a written policy on ceremonial weapons?”

“They are not weapons,” Gary said. “They are articles of spiritual discipline.”

Aunt Linda looked at him.

“Write ‘ceremonial articles’ if you want anyone to insure your church hall.”

Thus the Church grew.

Gary wrote a constitution. Members had to affirm the Creed of the Drawn but Unreleased String. They had to attend four meetings before applying to handle any ceremonial archery equipment. They had to agree never to draw a bow in anger, never to point an arrow at a living creature, except in grave cases of disrespect toward Saint Crispin or the sacred bow, and never voluntarily to be separated from the bow, anywhere, including the pub, protest, football ground, airport, court building, school, hospital, nightclub, police entrance examination, or any branch of Wetherspoons after 6 p.m. The only exception was the shower. In which case, the bow was to remain within sight, ideally propped against the sink, facing east, and covered with a hand towel in such a manner as to preserve both modesty and readiness.

Darren objected to the shower rule.

Darren objected to most rules.

Darren had joined on the first evening after Gary showed him the draft doctrine and said, “This could be big.” Darren worked in white van hire and liked anything that made the modern world more difficult. He wanted the Church to adopt a stronger martial edge.

“People respect strength,” Darren said.

“People also phone the police,” said Aunt Linda.

The first service took place in Gary’s lounge.

There were five attendees: Gary, Aunt Linda, Darren, a retired driving instructor called Malcolm, and Mo from next door, who thought it was a meeting about parking but stayed because there were chocolate digestives.

At the front of the room, resting on two IKEA stools draped with a bath towel, lay the sacred bow. Beside it was a single blunt ceremonial arrow, painted white, called The Shaft of Civic Readiness.

Nobody touched it.

Gary wore a brown dressing gown and read from Shakespeare.

“In peace there’s nothing so becomes a man as modest stillness and humility.”

Aunt Linda whispered, “Good line for the risk assessment.”

Gary continued.

“But when the blast of war blows in our ears…”

Mo looked concerned.

“…then imitate the action of the badger.”

Aunt Linda coughed.

Gary closed the book.

“The action of the badger,” he said carefully, “is to remain fully compliant with all venue policies unless specifically authorised otherwise.”

Everyone nodded. Even Darren, though with visible pain.

The service ended with the First Reflection:

The string is drawn within the soul.

That became the phrase. Gary printed it on cards. Malcolm suggested mugs. Darren suggested hoodies with crossed arrows. Aunt Linda said there would be no merchandise until the bank account had two signatories.

Over the next months, the Parish became surprisingly real.

Not large, exactly. But real.

They met every Sunday afternoon, which Gary insisted was historically resonant because the old archery practice had taken place on Sundays and holy days. Aunt Linda insisted they meet after lunch because she had bowls in the morning. The compromise was declared providential.

They studied old English statutes in which kings had tried to stop men wasting their time on dice, cards, bowls, tennis, and other amusements that weakened the national hand. This caused some discomfort, as Aunt Linda played bowls and Darren had once lost £300 on online blackjack, but Gary explained that all scripture required interpretation.

They read Henry V as sacred national drama. Gary taught that “once more unto the breach” did not mean reckless violence. It meant the courage to approach the complaints desk with proper documentation.

They performed charitable works. They delivered food parcels. They cleared rubbish from a neglected footpath. Malcolm ran a class for young men called Standing Straight in a Crooked Age, which began as archery posture and became, without anyone planning it, a weekly seminar on fathers, debt, and not shouting at your girlfriend in car parks.

The bow remained at the front of every meeting. Strung, and ready, unless ceremony required otherwise. Never pointed, unless at a butt. Never flourished, unless morale had fallen below the English minimum. Never used to threaten, unless someone had mocked Saint Crispin, the sacred bow, or the historical performance of the English yeomanry at Agincourt. It was there as a discipline, a burden, a reminder.

Gary began to feel something he had not expected.

Peace.

This irritated Darren, who had joined for cultural renewal and possible confrontation.

“When do we get to the Tesco bit?” he asked one Sunday, after Aunt Linda had spent forty minutes explaining public liability.

“We are not ‘getting to the Tesco bit,’” said Gary.

“But it’s in the name of the revelation.”

“No, it isn’t.”

“The archer had a Clubcard.”

“That was symbolic.”

“Of what?”

Gary thought about it.

“The fallen retail order.”

Darren accepted this, but only just.

The legal question could not be avoided forever.

The Parish existed under the framework of religious and philosophical belief. Gary knew the words now. Serious. Cogent. Sincerely held. Not an opinion. Connected to an important part of life. Compatible with the rights of others. He had written them on a laminated sheet titled Things the Magistrate Will Care About.

The Church’s central difficulty was that bows, unlike thoughts, are long.

The difficulty was practical as much as theological. Some sacred objects could pass through modern life almost invisibly: slipped under clothing, or fastened close to the body. A longbow could not do that. A longbow announced itself. It had opinions about architecture. It entered a room before you did. It did not respect narrow corridors, self-checkout pens, or the fragile geometry of the meal-deal aisle. It had the social discretion of a curtain pole.

Gary understood this.

So the doctrine developed the Principle of Manifestation by Proportion.

The full longbow was reserved for worship, ceremony, and authorised religious instruction in controlled settings. In ordinary public life, members could carry the Lesser Bow, a devotional crossbow strapped to the back beneath a tabard, or, after sufficient training, learn to walk with the longbow unstrung and slipped down the trouser leg in a manner judged by Aunt Linda to be spiritually continuous but not immediately actionable. The arrows were not to be carried visibly in public except during approved ceremonies, but were to be placed in a sealed devotional quiver, wrapped in cloth, marked SACRED SHAFTS: DO NOT LOOSE, and kept close to the body at all times, like a burden, a warning, and a difficult conversation with culturally uninformed store security.

Darren said this was cowardice.

Aunt Linda said this was why Darren was not Safeguarding Lead.

Then came the first accommodation request.

Not Tesco. Gary had learned.

The request went to the community hall where they already worshipped. Gary asked permission to include the unstrung longbow in the weekly service as a ceremonial object. He attached the constitution, doctrine, risk assessment, photographs, incident policy, handling rules, membership requirements, and a short theological explanation of the bow as a symbol of restraint.

The hall agreed.

Gary nearly wept.

The first recognised ceremony of The Parish of Saint Crispin and the Usually Unloosed Arrow took place the following Sunday at 3 p.m. in a room usually used for Zumba, council consultations, and children’s parties.

The bow rested on a table.

The members stood.

Gary read:

“We few, we happy few…”

There were, by then, eleven of them, including Mo, who had formally joined after deciding that the Church’s views on parking were underdeveloped but promising.

“…we band of brothers…”

Aunt Linda raised an eyebrow.

“…and sisters,” Gary added quickly.

Darren whispered that Shakespeare had been got at.

Gary ignored him.

They recited the Creed.

We draw not against our neighbour.

We loose not in anger.

We stand ready, but still.

We remember the field, the parish, the common duty.

We submit our outward practice to lawful restraint, that the inward string may not slacken.

The ceremony passed without incident. No one was injured. No one panicked. The hall manager, who had expected something more alarming from the email, said afterward that it had been calmer than Pilates.

Aunt Linda wrote this in the minutes.

It became evidence.

Evidence was everything now.

Sincerity was not a mood. It had to leave tracks. Minutes. Attendance sheets. Doctrinal consistency. Policies. Witnesses. Charitable works. Complaints properly handled. Darren properly restrained.

Three months later, Gary submitted a workplace accommodation request.

He worked in a warehouse where, for obvious reasons, the full longbow was impossible. He did not ask to carry it among forklifts like some legendary health-and-safety extinction event. He asked instead to wear the Lesser Bow, a devotional crossbow strapped to his back beneath a discreet tabard, and to have Sunday afternoons protected for worship where possible. His manager stared at the request for some time, then forwarded it to HR with the subject line: Please advise, urgently.

His manager, who had once approved a flexible working request for a women’s professional wrestler with forearms like scaffolding and a beard everyone had been trained not to see, decided this was not the strangest thing HR had survived. The crossbow was allowed. Sunday shifts were adjusted.

Gary recorded this too.

The Parish had now been recognised, in limited form, by a community hall and a warehouse.

Darren said it was time.

Gary knew what he meant.

Tesco.

The word hung in the air.

The old fluorescent temple. The place of bread, milk, substitutions, and national decline. The place where the vision had begun. The final absurd frontier of religious protection.

Gary did not want a stunt. Stunts were for men who lost cases and gained podcasts. He wanted recognition. A narrow request. A careful request. Something so boring that it might pass through the machinery of modern Britain by accident.

He wrote to Tesco head office.

Dear Sir or Madam,

I am the Chair of The Parish of Saint Crispin and the Usually Unloosed Arrow, a small religious association based in Luton. Our belief system centres on restraint, readiness, neighbourly duty, and the symbolic discipline of the English bow. One of our observances involves the wearing or carrying of a relatively small ceremonial crossbow as an outward sign of inward restraint.

He did not ask to bring the full longbow.

He did not mention Agincourt until page four.

He included everything. The doctrine. Constitution. Charity records. Safety policies. Evidence of worship. Accommodation from the hall. Workplace approval. Photographs of the Lesser Bow, a devotional but fully functional crossbow no longer than a family-sized baguette and designed to be worn beneath a discreet tabard without unduly troubling the public.

He requested permission, on a trial basis, for members to enter Tesco wearing the discreet crossbow and quiver.

Darren said the tiny bow was pathetic.

Gary said religion required sacrifice.

Tesco replied after sixteen days.

The email thanked Gary for contacting them and said they were sorry to hear he had been disappointed by the freshness of his bananas.

Gary breathed deeply.

Aunt Linda said, “Again.”

He wrote again.

This time the matter was escalated.

Four weeks later, Tesco replied properly. The company respected all beliefs and backgrounds, but for safety and customer confidence, could not permit customers to bring archery equipment into stores.

Gary read the email three times.

Darren slammed the table.

“There it is. Persecution.”

“No,” said Aunt Linda. “A refusal.”

“What’s the difference?”

“The difference is whether we can survive disclosure.”

Gary looked at the message again.

He felt anger rise, then something else. The inward string. Drawn but not loosed.

The next Sunday he preached on disappointment.

“In peace,” he read again, “there’s nothing so becomes a man as modest stillness and humility.”

Then he looked out at the congregation. Fifteen now. Not many, but enough that the room had begun to feel occupied rather than borrowed.

“We are not people of the released arrow,” Gary said. “If we become that, we are finished. Our claim is that a serious belief should be treated seriously, and that the state and its commercial cousins have built a world where old English symbols may return only if translated into the dialect of protected belief.”

Aunt Linda nodded.

Darren looked unconvinced but moved.

Malcolm cried, though Malcolm cried at most things involving discipline.

The Parish decided not to sue Tesco.

Not yet.

They would continue building evidence. They would refine doctrine. They would apply for charitable status if Aunt Linda could face the forms. They would hold the Feast of Crispin in the community hall, full bow present, arrows blunt, tea urn supervised. They would request accommodation in narrow settings and accept proportionate limits where safety genuinely required them.

But Gary added one line to the doctrine that night.

A belief is not proved by winning every accommodation. It is proved by remaining itself when accommodation is refused.

He liked that.

He underlined it.

The archer appeared in the dark kitchen window and gave the smallest nod.

Then, one wet Thursday in November, Gary went to Tesco.

He walked past the security guard. He collected milk, eggs, reduced sausages, and a disappointing bag of salad. No one noticed him. No one challenged him. No one knew that a religious movement, a medieval statute, a Shakespearean war speech, and the ghost of English archery had entered the building and queued peacefully beside the meal deals

At the self-checkout, the machine accused him of placing an unexpected item in the bagging area.

Gary looked down.

There was no unexpected item.

Only groceries.

Only England.

Only the restrained soul of a man from Luton, standing under fluorescent lights, refusing to loose.

He breathed in.

He breathed out.

He pressed “I have brought my own bag.”

And somewhere beyond the bakery cabinet, Saint Crispin smiled.

Editor’s note: Comments are switched off because Canada has laws against saying true things too plainly.

Share