There was a time when British universities were places where young people went to acquire knowledge, challenge conventional wisdom, develop their own opinions and occasionally say something monumentally stupid after six pints.

Fortunately, higher education has moved on.

At Royal Holloway, University of London, the modern student can now enjoy an altogether more comprehensive educational experience, including surveillance, ideological assessment, restricted movement, social-media monitoring and, for particularly troublesome undergraduates, a complimentary referral to the counter-terrorism authorities.

All part of the university’s commitment to student wellbeing.

Consider the remarkable case of Brodie Mitchell, a 20-year-old politics and law student who recently discovered that his university had compiled a 1,465-page dossier on him.

That's roughly the length of The Lord of the Rings, although Tolkien needed an entire imaginary world, several armies and a Dark Lord to fill his pages. Royal Holloway managed it with one undergraduate and a tea towel.