Apparently, after all its celebrations of immigration, Ireland now has a problem with “Rotherham-style grooming gangs.”

What a wonderfully tasteful euphemism.

Organised child rape, sexual exploitation and trafficking have apparently become a regional British style, like Cornish pasties or Yorkshire pudding.

One wonders when the authorities will begin describing the next scandal as “Rotherham-inspired,” or perhaps “Rotherham with a twist.”

At this rate, the children will have been raped, the authorities will have failed to protect them, and the greatest concern will be whether anyone has used culturally insensitive language to describe the experience.

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