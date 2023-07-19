RFK Jr: US Government Isn’t Investigating Wuhan Lab Because the NIH, CIA, and USAID Gave Them the Money

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchRFK Jr: US Government Isn’t Investigating Wuhan Lab Because the NIH, CIA, and USAID Gave Them the Money"If there were crimes that Fauci committed, of course, I would tell the attorney general to prosecute him and not hold off.”The Random ArchivistJul 19, 2023∙ Paid9ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist