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RFK Jr: US Government Isn’t Investigating Wuhan Lab Because the NIH, CIA, and USAID Gave Them the Money

"If there were crimes that Fauci committed, of course, I would tell the attorney general to prosecute him and not hold off.”
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The Random Archivist
Jul 19, 2023
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