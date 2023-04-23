RFK Jr : Trump Continues to Say His Vaccine Saved the World

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchRFK Jr : Trump Continues to Say His Vaccine Saved the World“Donald Trump continues to say that his vaccinations saved the world and I just don’t think the science is out there”The Random ArchivistApr 23, 2023∙ Paid2025ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist