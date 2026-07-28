Editor’s note: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suggested that Anthony Fauci’s pulmonary infarction, recorded privately several months after his televised vaccination, may have been related to the COVID jab. However, this theory rests upon an extraordinary and frankly defamatory assumption: that Anthony Fauci was stupid enough to take Anthony Fauci’s advice.

I must object to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s latest attack on Dr Anthony Fauci. Kennedy now claims that Fauci received a COVID jab on television, developed a pulmonary infarction five months later, obtained private treatment from excellent doctors and neglected to mention the episode while encouraging the rest of the population to continue presenting its upper arms to strangers in pharmacies.

This is a serious allegation. It requires us to believe that Anthony Fauci was actually vaccinated.

I find that impossible.

The public ceremony proves only that a needle entered the general region of Dr Fauci’s shoulder while cameras were present. We saw a rolled sleeve, a syringe, a masked nurse and the reassuringly solemn expression of a man participating in an historic event whose medical consequences would be borne chiefly by other people. At no point did an independent observer inspect the vial, verify the lot number, follow the syringe from refrigerator to arm or taste the remaining fluid. The substance may have been the genuine toxic gene therapy bioweapon. It may also have been saline, vitamin water or a small quantity of tears collected from a restaurant owner in lockdown.

Kennedy’s theory requires us to imagine Fauci sitting down for breakfast on the morning of his jab, reviewing everything he knew about immunology, pharmaceutical development and delayed adverse effects, and then saying: “Yes, I shall allow a nurse to inject into my arm a gene-therapy substance developed at ludicrous speed, after a safety-observation period roughly equivalent to the warranty on a gas-station sandwich.”

Fauci had explained the problem years earlier. A vaccine might look perfectly safe at first, he warned, only for researchers to discover years later that “all hell breaks loose.” Yet by 2020 he was supposedly content to inject a product developed at ludicrous speed, using technology that did not fit the ordinary public understanding of a vaccine until the definitions were obligingly widened during the rollout. I might as well believe that a health minister eats from the hospital vending machine or that a climate delegate flies economy.

No. The simpler explanation is that the public received Moderna and Fauci received a commemorative injection of government-grade saline, prepared under secure conditions by a nurse with appropriate clearance and a strong commitment to public confidence.

Kennedy points to the pulmonary infarction as evidence that Fauci may have suffered a vaccine injury. This is sloppy reasoning. Fauci was an elderly man, sustained almost entirely by praise, television appearances and the knowledge that bobblehead dolls bearing his likeness were selling across America. Any one of these could have caused a clot. The human body was not designed to process that much adulation.

Kennedy is also overlooking Fauci’s position within the system. Ordinary citizens were told that vaccination was a moral duty. Nurses faced dismissal. Soldiers faced discharge. Students were barred from campuses. People who had recovered from infection were informed that their immune systems did not possess the correct paperwork. Fauci, however, was not an ordinary citizen.

Perhaps documentation will eventually emerge proving that Fauci received the genuine product. We may hear sworn testimony from those who prepared the syringes, confirming that his dose came from the same randomly selected batches administered to everyone else. Until then, I shall assume that America’s most celebrated infectious-disease expert possessed enough basic survival instinct to request saline.

Kennedy should apologise. By suggesting that Fauci received Moderna, he has portrayed the former NIAID director as gullible and dangerously trusting of his own assurances.

There is no evidence that Anthony Fauci was any of those things.

The public, certainly.

Anthony Fauci, never.

P.S. Do you remember Operation Jenner, and the thousands of European Elite$ found to have faked their vaccinations? I particularly remember this professor of biochemistry, who had presumably done the reading and reached his own conclusions, but lacked the necessary connections and was therefore caught:

Editor’s note: I see that the wokesters at Substack are now requiring authors to submit to a digital struggle session by enabling an AI detector, allowing one machine to pronounce upon whether another machine helped write an article. The detector cannot reliably distinguish human prose from AI-assisted prose, still less tell readers who did the research, built the argument, wrote the jokes, rejected bad drafts or made the important authorial decisions. I reject this psycho-nanny wokesterism completely.

Some readers may nevertheless have a genuine interest in how I work, particularly since the articles are now unusually polished and research that once took several hours, or even days, can often be completed in minutes. Hence the number of articles I am now able to write. It may surprise some readers to learn that I do not have an office full of interns doing the donkey work. The accuracy was already there across roughly 4,000 previous articles. The research machinery, however, has improved vastly in recent months.

I have always used whatever tools are available in the information war because, as my long-time readers can attest, I am not stupid. At present, I use GPT-5.6 Sol to search the internet, verify claims, check grammar, flag possible legal risks, challenge weak passages and polish the prose. I have given it a large body of my work and taught it my voice, preferences, recurring characters, and editorial habits. It has consequently become a very effective collaborator. The research, arguments, jokes, authorial decisions and final responsibility remain mine.

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