Editor’s note: As a rabbit with intimate knowledge of the object that came down in the back field, disturbed the clover, sterilised three thistles, crendulate his brain, and left Uncle Niblet speaking in perfect maritime law for six days, we thought T.W. Burrows might like to comment on this newly declassified document. The U.S. Navy, it seems, had noticed by 1948 that flying discs were not merely appearing, but reappearing in “cycles,” which is the sort of sentence governments usually keep locked in a cabinet until everyone involved is dead.

Dow Uap D086 Usnavy Report Of Flying Discs 1948 4.28MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

SUBJECT: "Flying Discs" - Report of. 1. The Director of Intelligence, U.S. Air Force has informed the Navy Department that a cycle of reappearance of "Flying Discs" is be- coming apparent, and that the beginning of a new interval is imminent. They have requested that any such sightings be reported as quickly as possible, and that these phenomena be investigated. 2. It is requested, therefore, that all stations be directed to report to the nearest Air Force command and to the Naval District Intelligence Office any reported sighting of "Flying Discs" or other unidentified aerial objects. It is desired, also, that photographic evidence of the phenomena be obtained whenever possible. 3. DIO's will forward such information to the Chief of Naval Intelligence who will pass the information to the Director of Intelligence U.S. Air Force by the fastest means.

The document begins, as all great revelations do, with CONFIDENTIAL crossed out, which is how governments say: please enjoy this after everyone useful has died.

We are informed that the Director of Intelligence, U.S. Air Force, had told the Navy Department that a “cycle of reappearance” of flying discs was becoming apparent.

A cycle.

Of reappearance.

Not “some guy in a field saw a pie plate.” Not “Captain Henderson drank varnish and reported Venus.” A cycle. Meaning someone, somewhere, had looked at the reports and decided the discs were not merely appearing. They were coming back with a pattern.

Naturally, the immediate response of the American war machine was not panic, disclosure, or even curiosity. It was distribution.

“All stations” were to report sightings to the nearest Air Force command and Naval District Intelligence Office. Photographic evidence was desired whenever possible. One imagines a sailor in Norfolk, standing beneath a glowing silver object capable of crossing the sky without wings, engine noise, or respect for Newton, being told: “Try to get a clear picture, Jenkins. But first identify the correct reporting channel.”

This is what separates man from rabbit. When I see something strange above the shed, I go under the shed. Unless, of course, one is in the back field, and caught in a tractor beam.

I speak from experience, of course. During the incident in the back field, I was briefly taken up in a pale blue tractor beam while attempting to move a particularly important dandelion under the gate. I remember the clover flattening, the fence posts humming, and a light entering my skull like a government inspector with no appointment. For approximately eleven seconds, my brain was creulated. That is the only word for it. Creulated. Folded, rinsed, alphabetised, and returned slightly hotter than before. Since then I have had a reduced tolerance for human stupidity, committee language, and anyone who says “circle back” within biting distance.



The discs may be real, the pilots may be sweating into their collars, the intelligence boys may be quietly ruining their trousers, but nothing becomes truly official until someone called Thos. B. Inglis has placed his initials in the correct spot.

This is why I distrust humans.

A rabbit sees a hawk and reacts instantly. A man sees a flying disc and creates List 1A, List 2A, List 3A, List 6A, List 7A, and eighty-five copies.

Still, I admire the honesty accidentally left inside the memo. They did not say “weather balloons.” They did not say “mass hysteria.” They did not say “swamp gas,” although give them time and a civilian audience. Internally, they said the discs were reappearing, another wave was imminent, and all sightings should be investigated quickly.

Then they hid it for most of a century.

Which is probably wise. If the public found out in 1948 that unknown objects were entering the sky on a schedule, they might have lost faith in the men running the planet.

Thankfully, after seventy-eight years of careful governance, that danger has passed.

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