Apparently, things will have to become far more brutal before the architects, beneficiaries, and emotional shareholders of this political order feel even a fraction of the pain their policies have distributed so generously to others.

I read the piece with the solemnity ordinarily reserved for famine bulletins, and there it was at once: the modern Canadian morality play, in which the suffering nation is represented by a retired banker trimming his annual European holiday from six weeks to four before returning, no doubt fatigued, to the winter home in Mexico.

This is what passes for hardship reportage in the Laurentian aviary now. Not the young family choosing between heat and groceries. Not the old woman watching the pharmacy receipt crawl upward like a death notice. Not the man in a town with no doctor, no future, and a son living in the basement at thirty-four because the market has converted shelter into a speculative religion. No. The national emergency, as filtered through polished editorial glass, is that the upgrades, direct flights, and centrally located hotels are becoming a touch dear.

It takes real institutional training to look upon a country being slowly flayed by housing costs, food inflation, taxes, medical waiting lists, stagnant wages, and managed decline, then locate the emotional core of the moment in the sentence: we are still travelling comfortably, but with more advance booking. That is not journalism. That is court embroidery. That is Versailles with a byline.

And then come the expert voices, fluttering in like trained doves from the Ministry of Soft Focus, explaining that retirees do not wish to “rough it,” that mobility matters, that perhaps ten or fifteen thousand dollars a year for travel is the new normal, that some are taking consulting gigs to preserve the itinerary, and that moving from two cars to one may free up funds for Tuscany.

Ah yes. The old Canadian kitchen-table calculation: shall we keep both vehicles, Brenda, or must one be sacrificed at the altar of Portugal?

This is the genius of upper-managerial media. It can take a luxury-consumption adjustment among the comfortable and dress it in the borrowed language of social pain. The trick is simple. Find people insulated enough to still have choices, then narrate those choices as deprivation. A five-star hotel becomes an emblem of precarity. A shoulder-season booking becomes resilience. Rewards points become stoicism. Soon, the reader is invited to regard the shrinking European grand tour as a species of wartime rationing.

Meanwhile, outside the column, actual Canadians are conducting rather different austerity exercises. They are downgrading protein. They are pretending not to notice the card balance. They are driving older cars not because it is a clever budget optimisation for Mediterranean leisure, but because replacing the transmission would mean missing rent.

But this blindness is not an accident. It is a function. The regime must constantly redefine pain upward, so that the discomforts of the managerial caste remain the centre of the national story. If the true hierarchy of suffering were ever described plainly, too many sacred myths would perish. People might begin to notice that the country has been arranged as a portfolio rather than a home. That the winners write features about “rising costs” while the losers learn to call immiseration “resilience.” That a nation can be looted most effectively when its newspapers teach the public to confuse inconvenience at the top with desperation below.

One almost expects a follow-up investigation into the emotional burden of sourcing artisanal olives during inflation, or the hidden toll rising marina fees place on intergenerational wellness.

The taxpayer-subsidised Globe (see Canadian State Media) looked out upon a hardening Canada and found, amid the wreckage, a retired banker sorrowing over airfare, a second home in Mexico, and a shorter stay in Europe. That is not merely out of touch. It is a perfect little fossil of its age: another ruling-class newspaper documenting the inflationary inconveniences of the sheltered while the country beneath it comes apart, floorboard by floorboard.

Share