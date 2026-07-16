I see that our wonderful professional-managerial class, whichever Western country it happens to be managing, has arrived at the only sensible solution to prison overcrowding: release the rapists so there is room for people who commit the truly serious offences, such as posting an unlicensed opinion on Facebook.

Yes, some of those released early may have raped women, abused children or terrorised their partners. But please do not become hysterical. The professional-managerial class has risk assessments. And I, for one, am happy to trust their opinions.

These assessments are completed by trained experts using forms, coloured boxes and highly advanced words. Once the correct boxes have been ticked, the rapist is no longer simply a rapist. He becomes a service user with a managed risk profile, complex needs and an exciting opportunity to reintegrate himself into your neighbourhood.

The experts can never promise he will not rape again. That would be irresponsible. They can, however, assure you that all relevant procedures were followed before he did.

Here is Jess Phillips, the British minister responsible for protecting women and girls, explaining to bigoted voters why the rapists she helped release are not the bad sort of rapists:

I thought the minister handled that beautifully.

The interviewer kept trying to reduce a sophisticated policy discussion to crude, emotionally manipulative questions such as, “Why did you vote to release rapists?” This is precisely the sort of language that makes constructive dialogue impossible. She seemed unable to understand that the prison system is in crisis, and that when a system is in crisis, the people who created the crisis must be allowed to do absolutely anything they like without being asked vulgar questions about the consequences.

Jess Phillips MP, Minister for protecting women and girls did not vote for rapists. She voted for capacity management. She did not vote against protecting women. She voted against an amendment written in the simplistic language of protecting women.

There is an enormous difference, although admittedly not one that would be obvious to a woman being followed home by a recently released capacity-management beneficiary.

Don’t forget, the minister demanded risk assessments, which proves that she fought very hard. Possibly there was even a meeting. Perhaps voices were raised. Somebody may have sent a stern email marked “High Importance.” We should not underestimate the courage required to demand an assessment before releasing a convicted rapist before they have served their already far too short sentence.

Besides, keeping rapists in prison sends an exclusionary message. It implies that rape is not compatible with community participation. It reinforces carceral binaries between “offender” and “woman hiding in her bathroom while he kicks the door in.”

Progressive justice asks us to move beyond such rigid categories.

The public must also understand that prison cells are a finite resource. Every cell occupied by a rapist is a cell unavailable for an elderly woman who posted an offensive meme, a protester who shouted the wrong slogan, or a mother who sent an insufficiently affirming WhatsApp message.

Government requires priorities.

And our progressive priorities could scarcely be clearer.

Editor’s note: We asked T.W. Burrows to comment on Juniper Salt-Fog’s reasoning.

He replied:

“Juniper’s argument appears to be that a rapist becomes safe once a graduate with a lanyard has looked at him thoughtfully and entered a number into a spreadsheet.

A risk assessment does not stop a rapist raping again. It creates a document proving that, before he raped again, the state had formed a multidisciplinary opinion.

If he behaves himself, the experts will congratulate themselves.

If he attacks another woman, they will announce that lessons must be learned.

The woman will receive counselling.

The rapist will receive support.

The minister will receive another interview in which she explains how deeply she cares about violence against women.

Juniper and her friends will continue explaining that fear is socially constructed, prisons are violence and public concern is being weaponised by the far right.

Then one of the early-release service users will be moved into their neighbourhood.

At that point, the carceral state may make a surprising comeback.

There will be emergency WhatsApp groups, demands for better street lighting, urgent calls to the councillor, discreet inquiries about his exact address and several sudden discoveries concerning the importance of borders, locks, exclusion zones and police response times.

Juniper will not abandon her principles, of course. She will merely explain that this particular man presents a uniquely complex safeguarding concern and should be reintegrated somewhere with cheaper rents.”

The remainder of T.W.’s response has been withheld by our lawyers after he proposed a community-based risk-management programme involving a locked shed, a sack of carrots and several tools the editor has been advised not to call “restorative justice equipment.”

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