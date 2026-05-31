I have reviewed the matter from beneath the shed and wish to congratulate Hampshire Police on a remarkable administrative innovation: the self-investigating exoneration fog machine.

Apparently, the bodycam footage cannot be released because the police response is under investigation. Very serious. Very delicate. The public must not see the primary evidence while trained professionals complete their solemn ritual of looking at the thing slowly.

But while the footage itself must remain sealed inside the Sacred Evidence Vault, the police are somehow free to tell everyone what it proves.

Their officers were misled.

Their officers moved quickly.

Their officers provided life-saving aid.

The injuries were not survivable.

A sad case.

Thoughts with the family.

Curtain.

This is a fascinating doctrine. Evidence may not be released because judgment must be withheld, except by the institution currently withholding the evidence, which may pre-judge the matter in its own favour using the evidence no one else is allowed to see. I have seen foxes attempt similar reasoning while standing next to a half-eaten hen and asking the coop to respect the integrity of the ongoing inquiry.

One must admire the efficiency. The suspect told a lie. The police believed enough of it, or enough of something, to get the first response catastrophically wrong. Then, once the lie had become legally inconvenient, the institution converted it into a shield. The dead man becomes a tragic outcome. The officers become victims of misinformation. The footage becomes too sensitive to release. The statement becomes, by some miracle, not too sensitive to issue.

The demand here is not complicated. Release the footage, or stop narrating it. Release the transcript, or stop summarising it. Release the timeline, or stop laundering conclusions through the same institution whose conduct is supposedly under review.

Note from editor: Comments below are switched off, since this is New Canada, and there are many new laws about words, particularly if they are true.

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