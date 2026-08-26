Editor’s note: Yesterday, Christian Drogan of Watchman Media, published an account of how he spent roughly a year working his way into the people-smuggling networks operating around northern France. His cover story was admirably uncomplicated: he was a British criminal who had been hiding in Spain, as they do, and needed to sneak home. Eventually a smuggling agent agreed to take him for €1,400. Drogan lived among migrants, slept in camps, communicated with smugglers, marched across dunes, waited for launch instructions and eventually ran into the Channel wearing a cheap Decathlon life jacket and Meta glasses containing a tiny camera. His first attempt ended when a French gendarme ran into the water and slashed the overloaded inflatable, no doubt because it wouldn’t have made it to England. The passengers scattered. Drogan tried again the following day. This time he got away. Thirty-five migrants and one undercover journalist headed into the Channel. According to Drogan, several men aboard appeared to be smugglers or handlers rather than migrants. Once the dinghy was under way, some wanted to return to France. Drogan says men in positions of authority aboard the boat contacted a rescue vessel, after which a French police boat came alongside and took them off. They were given what he describes as a cursory weapons check and transported back towards shore. After about seven hours at sea, the dinghy encountered British Border Force. Drogan’s disguise did not survive long. An officer looked at his sunburned arms and nautical watch and told him, “You’re on the wrong boat, mate!” At the processing centre, he admitted he was a reporter. The footage was subsequently broadcast by Talk.

The British Government’s response included describing Drogan’s actions as “reckless.” Which naturally raised an important question here at The Random Archivist:

What exactly does the Government think journalists are for?

I jest. By 2026, I think we all know what BBC, CBC, and similar journalists are for, and it isn’t exposing bad government, upsetting important people, following money, infiltrating criminal networks or turning up somewhere uninvited with a notebook.

Nevertheless, we thought we would get old-fashioned undercover reporter T.W.’s take on the situation, if only because his own journalistic methods have previously included burner phones, false identities, service tunnels and a regrettable incident involving a wheelie bin, three cable ties, and the staff entrance at the Home Office.

From T.W. (texting from inside a duty-free Toblerone display on a ferry to Ireland for his next investigation, “What the hell happened to Ireland?”):

I should begin by declaring a professional grievance. Christian could have called me. I would have gone. I have underworld connections, excellent night vision, considerable experience of burrowing beneath administrative barriers and, unlike most of the press, can survive indefinitely on grass and rainwater. I am also small enough to conceal in a backpack, difficult to identify on CCTV and perfectly comfortable sleeping in a hole. For an undercover investigation of the Channel-smuggling trade, I would have thought these were fairly obvious qualifications. Instead, Christian inexplicably elected to undertake the entire operation without consulting the lagomorph desk.

Admittedly, there might have been one or two difficulties. Christian discovered quite early that being an Englishman hanging around migrant camps in northern France asking questions about illegal boat crossings tended to attract suspicion. His solution was rather elegant: he told the smugglers that he was a British criminal who had been hiding in Spain and now needed to sneak home. Criminality was the magic ingredient, apparently functioning as an unofficial ticket onto the Channel dinghy service.

In fairness to Christian’s choice of solo investigation, I would have faced the slightly more demanding task of explaining why a rabbit in a Decathlon life jacket was sitting in a clearing outside Dunkirk carrying €1,400 in cash. Christian could keep his mouth shut and, at a distance, apparently pass for one of the men around the camps. I would have had perhaps four seconds before somebody noticed the ears.

“Brother, where are you from?”

“Birmingham.”

“You are rabbit.”

“Second generation.”

There are limits to undercover work.

The passport problem would also have required improvisation. Christian was understandably concerned that a French police officer might search him, discover his British passport and bring the adventure to an abrupt conclusion. I do not possess a British passport. I possess several burner phones, an expired voucher for a garden centre and a laminated press credential the Editor made on his new printer. It reads:

T.W. BURROWS

SPECIAL LAGOMORPH CORRESPONDENT

DO NOT DETAIN WITHOUT CARROTS

The Home Office might regard this as inadequate documentation, although after several days studying the Channel while I was recently in England, I began to suspect I had overprepared.

Still, I salute Christian. The man spent roughly a year cultivating contacts inside criminal smuggling networks, handed over €1,400 of actual money, slept in filthy camps, wandered enormous distances in cheap shoes, hid in woods, waited in dunes, ran into the Channel, hauled himself aboard an inflatable boat, helped rescue a woman being crushed beneath other passengers, crossed one of the busiest shipping lanes on Earth and filmed what happened along the way. He did, in short, practically everything generations of newspaper editors once imagined when using the expression investigative journalism.

The Government’s response?

Reckless.

Splendid. For a moment there I feared journalism might once again involve journalists leaving the building.

There are procedures for these things. The responsible modern journalist does not simply wander off to France and discover what is happening. He remains at his desk in London, preferably somewhere within walking distance of a Pret, and sends a carefully worded email to the Home Office press office:

Dear Sir/Madam,

Are French police giving suspected people smugglers lifts back to shore?

Several hours later the Home Office replies:

We do not recognise this characterisation. The United Kingdom and France remain committed to our historic partnership in tackling the vile people-smuggling gangs who put lives at risk, and we continue to work closely with international partners to disrupt their business model.

Excellent. Journalism complete. Copy statement into paragraph eleven, add “a Home Office spokesman said”, find a photograph of a dinghy from 2023 and go to lunch.

Christian made the elementary mistake of looking.

Worse, he brought a camera.

Governments are generally very good at dealing with allegations. Allegations are soft, agreeable things. They can be “unverified”, “disputed”, “taken out of context”, “based on incomplete information”, “not reflective of established operational practice” or, my personal favourite, “part of a complex and evolving situation”. An allegation can be placed gently into the administrative washing machine, given two hours on the stakeholder cycle and emerge as a statement about partnership working.

Video is considerably less cooperative.

Christian says he watched suspected smugglers who had travelled out with the dinghy arrange to leave it and then transfer onto a French police vessel, which carried them back towards shore. Now, I am perfectly willing to entertain an innocent explanation. Perhaps the gentlemen suddenly remembered they had left the oven on. Perhaps they had reached the end of their shift and French employment law requires a maritime taxi home. Perhaps they had completed the outward leg of the Channel Smuggling Customer Experience Journey and were being returned to headquarters to fill in their mileage forms. Perhaps somewhere in the French maritime code there is a little-known provision requiring the national police to provide complimentary transport to exhausted entrepreneurs who have just finished launching thirty-five people towards England.

I await clarification with interest. So far, the French authorities appear to be exercising their right to silence.

As for Whitehall, one can only imagine the meetings.

“Minister, we have a serious situation.”

“Another dinghy?”

“No.”

“Two hundred people in an inflatable?”

“No.”

“Armed traffickers?”

“No.”

“French police?”

“They’re involved.”

“Then what exactly is the emergency?”

“A journalist.”

Silence around the COBRA table.

“What sort of journalist?”

“Investigative.”

Chairs scrape backwards.

“He’s been to France?”

“Yes.”

“Personally?”

“I’m afraid so.”

“Has he spoken to anyone?”

“Several people.”

“Good heavens.”

“There is more.”

“What?”

“He has footage.”

At which point somebody from Communications is quietly sick into a wastepaper basket.

Christian’s operation plainly was reckless in the ordinary English meaning of the word, in much the same way Uncle Dave was reckless when he ate two Greggs sausage rolls shortly before getting on the 9:17 to Birmingham despite already feeling “a bit windy.” Yes, getting into an overloaded inflatable and setting off across the Channel is an extraordinarily dangerous thing to do. But I remember when people used to admire war correspondents, undercover reporters and journalists who infiltrated organised crime. Nobody ever watched a reporter crawl through gunfire in Sarajevo and said, “I’m concerned he has failed to follow the safest available route to information gathering.” Investigative journalism has traditionally included the possibility that the investigator may encounter something more hazardous than a panel discussion.

You can criticise the risk Christian took. I certainly would have advised a generous coating of goose fat and lanolin to complement the Decathlon life jacket, and perhaps a spare carrot in a ziplock bag. But once he returned alive carrying evidence concerning one of the biggest political controversies in Britain, there is surely one question that comes before the occupational health assessment:

What did he find?

Christian’s real offence was not “recklessness”; it was methodological. He bypassed the elaborate machinery through which modern public knowledge is normally produced and went to France with his Meta glasses and a life jacket from Decathlon for £24.99. For the budget-conscious undercover reporter, I see that a less stylish pair of camera glasses, rumoured to work on occasion, can be obtained for £17 (not an affiliate link, although I am starting to feel Decathlon and Amazon owe me something); the Decathlon special can’t be beaten, in my opinion. I have some experience of their uncanny talent for selling things that look as though they probably shouldn’t work, but somehow do, given the right seas and a sufficiently optimistic interpretation of the instructions (not an endorsement).

No doubt, as I write this, the Home Office is having a quiet word with Decathlon and Meta. Journalism appears to have made a comeback. Whitehall must be terrified.

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