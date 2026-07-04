Look at the beautiful Tracy…How beautiful. Do a little spin. Oh look. Beautiful. Isn’t it? Now do a little curtsy. There. There we go. Very well done. Okay, we can go in now. We’ll go in and we will get another little dress change. We’ll have some photos taken out in the garden I think because that dress is very pretty and summery, isn’t it? So I think we should make the most of it, shouldn’t we? Look, got a little leg, look. You really know how to work it, don’t you, Tracy? We was hoping that the workmen were still going to be up there, but it’s taken us so long to get sorted this morning that, um, they’re not. But they might have just gone for lunch, so we could come back, couldn’t we, when we’re in another dress. Well, I like that one, I’d like them to see you in that one. It’s beautiful. Isn’t it? Very beautiful. Hmm.

Agitprop used to mean posters, banners, chants, workers’ theatre, slogans on walls, and some thin young man in spectacles explaining why the potato belonged to History. Propaganda by deed meant staging an act so the act itself became the argument. Provocation was the hinge: poke the target, record the yelp, and announce that the yelp has proved the entire thesis.

That mechanism is everywhere now.

The point is not to persuade a normal person using ordinary words. That would be too close to conversation, and conversation is dangerous because someone might ask a question. The point is to build a little moral mousetrap in public and wait for some exhausted worker to wander into it carrying a sandwich.

They take the performance to Gary’s workplace, his school, his shop, his pub, his library, his child’s classroom, his lunch break, his small patch of pavement where he had hoped to smoke a cigarette and think about nothing. Then they make the demand intimate, confusing, theatrical, compulsory, and oddly moist.

If he objects, he is hateful. If he says “the wrong thing”, congratulations: the trap has sprung, the camera has its meal, and by teatime he is no longer Gary from Electrical. He is The Backlash - stripped of his name, trade, lunch break, mortgage, gout, and humanity, and reborn online as “the hatred we still face every day.”

This is fly-fishing for oppression.

The ordinary man, who began the day worrying about diesel prices and whether the van would pass its MOT, is suddenly introduced to the internet as a terrifying symbol of neo-fascism.

He is no longer a bloke with plaster dust on his trousers. He is “unsafe spaces.” He is “structural violence.” He is “the far right.” He is “patriarchy.” He is “white supremacy,” even if the poor man is standing there eating a Scotch egg with Polyfilla on his sleeve and wondering whether the Co-op still does Meal Deal Tuesdays.

Modern activism has learned that victimhood works best when it has drama and TikTok. A calm disagreement is useless. A private discomfort is no good. A raised eyebrow will do in a pinch, but only if filmed from below and paired with a trembling caption. What you need is a scene. A villain. A visible class marker. A regional accent. A hi-vis jacket. A tradesman’s van.

The provocation does two jobs. First, it creates content. Second, it trains everyone watching. The old agitprop commissar had to seize the printing press. The new one just has to press record and wait for Barry to say, “What’s all this, then?”

The counter-movement begins, and the death of provocation progressivism accelerates, when normal people develop bait immunity.

For years the provocation machine worked because ordinary people were still running on old software. They thought public life involved good faith. They thought if someone approached them with a camera, a trembling voice, a laminated grievance, and the facial expression of a Victorian orphan discovering soup, the proper response was patience. They thought strange demands should be answered seriously. They thought accusations should be disproved. They thought that if someone called them hateful, the best thing to do was explain, in detail, that they were not hateful, had never been hateful, had a cousin in Brighton, and once donated to Children in Need.

This was adorable. It was also the food source.

The trap only works when the target behaves like a normal human being. He frowns. He laughs. He says, “Sorry, what?” He asks why this is happening outside Screwfix. He mutters something while trying to buy rawlplugs. He looks at his wife in the universal husband-language of “I have no idea what is happening, but I know I’m about to pay for it.” Then the clip is born. The machine swallows the reaction, digests the context, and produces a headline about hate.

So the first counter-movement is not glamorous. It is boredom. Weaponised boredom.

Stop giving the scene its planned ending. Stand with the glazed expression of someone listening to a self-checkout machine tell them to remove the unexpected item from the bagging area. The activist came looking for Mordor and you give them the customer service desk at Halfords.

This is intolerable to the provocation class. A person can spend all morning preparing for his starring role as The Oppressed Body in Patriarchy and then some man called Brian ruins the whole production by saying, “I’m on my break, mate,” and returning to his sausage roll. There is no content in that. No martyrdom. No emergency panel discussion. No local council statement. No vice-chair of something tweeting, “We need to have a conversation.” Just Brian, chewing.

Of course, once the public learns not to bite, the bait has to become bigger. Stranger. Wetter. Closer to your face. Yesterday’s provocation no longer works, so today’s must arrive with accessories. A dog in a bandana. A banner made of recycled guilt. A support person. Three students from the university sociology department. A woman in dungarees whispering, “You are safe,” to someone who is already filming.

That is outrage inflation, one of the final spasms in the death of liberalism, a partricularly ugly stage where the corpse is still twitching, still demanding applause, and still trying to get a bricklayer cancelled before lunch. It’s dead enough to stink, but not dead enough to stop flailing at passers-by. The putrid corpse still has a ring light, a victim statement, and one last attempt to turn a scaffolder into Mussolini.

Every new scene has to outdo the last. Every bus stop becomes Selma. Every bakery queue becomes Weimar. Every confused pensioner becomes a dangerous extremist because he asked why the library now has a resident feelings coordinator called Ash. Every tradesman eating crisps in his van is one poorly timed eyebrow away from becoming a national conversation about hate.

The trouble for provocative progressivism is that escalation exposes the trick. To keep proving that society is violent, the machine has to keep finding violence in places where everyone else sees tiredness, confusion, sarcasm, boredom, and the ancient human wish to buy batteries without being enrolled in a struggle session. The bait becomes so large and glittery that even the fish start wearing reading glasses.

Which brings us to mockery. Cruelty gives the machine what it wants. Mockery gives it indigestion.

These performances survive on solemnity. They need everyone to lower their voices and behave as if a holy object has entered the room. They need the hush. The reverent nod. The whole thing depends on everyone pretending that an obvious performance is a sacrament.

Laughter and popcorn returns it to scale.

No, this is not History arriving among us. This is a person with a phone trying to turn Gary’s lunch break into Nuremberg. And Gary is not playing.

The future is a race between immunity and escalation. If people keep biting, the machine keeps feeding. If people stop biting, the machine gets desperate. And when it gets desperate, it gets hilarious.

The camera moves closer and the moral stakes inflate until a man declining a leaflet outside Tesco is accused of continuing several empires. The activist voice begins to shake before anything has happened. The victim statement is half-written in the Notes app. The hashtag is warming up in the car park. All that remains is for some ordinary idiot to say the wrong thing and complete the ritual.

But he doesn’t. He looks at the camera. He looks at the leaflet. He looks at the person trying to turn him into a villain before he has even bought milk. Then he says, “No thanks, mate,” and walks into Greggs.

The spell breaks. The provocation no longer reveals the “hidden cruelty of society.” It reveals the hunger of the camera, the neediness of the performance, the poverty of the script, and the strange new economy in which some people cannot feel real unless a stranger has been tricked into becoming their oppressor before lunch.

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