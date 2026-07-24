Editor’s note: We asked T.W. Burrows for his thoughts on Project Bay, the enormous Ontario drug seizure involving a commercial transportation network. He spent the afternoon watching truck-crash compilations, then returned from beneath the shed wearing a reflective vest and carrying a burner phone, a money counter and a handwritten certificate declaring him qualified to operate an eighteen-wheeler. He says the course took eleven minutes, including the lunch break.

I have developed a modest interest in Canadian trucking videos.

There is something calming about them. A truck enters a roundabout. The trailer does not. A driver attempts a U-turn on a residential street designed for two bicycles and a recycling bin. A tractor-trailer carrying forty tonnes of frozen chicken discovers, at highway speed, that bridges have heights. On particularly good evenings, a truck approaches a railway crossing, becomes confused by the existence of rails, and lies down across them like a tired mechanical cow.

Until now, I had assumed these incidents were caused by Ontario’s innovative approach to commercial-driver training, under which certain students appear to receive their qualifications through oral tradition. The instructor points towards a truck, says, “That is the truck,” and the candidate is immediately authorised to transport corrosive chemicals through downtown Hamilton during freezing rain.

The Ontario government’s own guidance warns prospective drivers about schools offering a “guaranteed licence,” promising that students can pass without a road test or altering records to show training hours that were never completed. This is generally a bad sign, much like a dentistry school advertising that teeth are optional.

Project Bay has now introduced another possible explanation.

Police say an alleged cross-border trafficking network used a broker-style operation inside the commercial transportation sector, arranging for drivers to knowingly transport illicit commodities within legitimate supply chains. Nine of the accused were listed as Brampton residents, a detail that will come as a profound shock to anyone who has never heard of Brampton (Editor’s note: Innocent until proven guilty.)

The alleged cargo consisted of approximately 973 kilograms of cocaine, 660 kilograms of methamphetamine, 49 kilograms of opium and 230 oxycodone tablets. Police also seized seventeen firearms, including an anti-tank rifle, presumably because the trucking industry has become unusually competitive and someone was expecting trouble at the weigh station.

That is nearly 1.7 tonnes of drugs.

For comparison, I once transported three carrots and half a turnip beneath the shed without the necessary paperwork and could barely sleep for a week.

As far as I know, the police have not alleged that the accused drivers consumed any of the merchandise, or appeared in any of the accident clips I watch for research purposes. I must emphasise this because Canadian satire now requires the same safety labelling as a chainsaw.

Still, 660 kilograms of methamphetamine does invite speculation.

Perhaps the driver weaving across four lanes of the 401 at two in the morning was merely tired. Perhaps he had received only eleven minutes of instruction. Perhaps the steering wheel had been installed backwards. Or perhaps he had opened the trailer at a rest stop and decided that quality control was everyone’s responsibility.

We must not leap to conclusions.

We should crawl towards them slowly, with our hazard lights flashing, before reversing across three live lanes and striking a concrete divider.

The extraordinary thing about the Project Bay inventory is its sheer commercial ambition. This was not a man hiding a packet under the passenger seat beside an old Tim Hortons cup. Police allege a system built around brokers, drivers and supply chains. Cocaine by the pallet. Methamphetamine by the tonne. Opium in quantities sufficient to lower the blood pressure of an entire federal department.

There were also forty-three cell phones and six laptops. I own one telephone and resent it deeply. Anyone carrying forty-three is either directing a major international trafficking organisation or trying to cancel a Bell contract.

Nine accused from Brampton does not prove anything about Brampton as a whole. It is probable that the city contains thousands of decent people who have never imported cocaine, possessed an anti-tank rifle or removed the roof from a railway underpass. Some may never have driven a truck through the front window of a convenience store.

Brampton has enough perfectly legitimate difficulties without being unfairly associated with drugs, firearms, fraudulent trucking qualifications, insurance fraud, basement apartments containing seventeen unrelated cousins, and YouTube footage entitled CANADA TRUCK DRIVER FORGETS TRAILER EXISTS!!!

It would be wrong to connect these matters without evidence.

For years, Canadians have been told that every catastrophe in commercial transportation is an isolated event. The forged training record is isolated. The corrupt examination is isolated. The carrier with no meaningful safety culture is isolated. The truck embedded in the overpass is isolated. The organised-crime network operating through commercial freight is isolated.

Ontario now appears to possess more isolated incidents than it has pylons.

I shall nevertheless continue watching the videos with an open mind. When a tractor-trailer next enters a suburban garden, destroys a gazebo and comes to rest in a children’s paddling pool, I will not assume that the driver bought his licence or sampled the cargo.

He may simply have been avoiding an anti-tank rifle.

This is Canada, after all. There is usually more than one explanation.

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For those unfamiliar with Canadian trucker training (even the CBC had to say something about it):