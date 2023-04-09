Professor Prasad: "Jab #7 - Is This Evidence Based Medicine Or Just Making Shit Up?"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchProfessor Prasad: "Jab #7 - Is This Evidence Based Medicine Or Just Making Shit Up?"Sorry, Vinay, but There Wasn’t Good “Safety” Evidence for Jab #1; How Could There Have Been Without Years of Trial Data?The Random ArchivistApr 09, 2023∙ Paid7ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist