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Professor Prasad: "Jab #7 - Is This Evidence Based Medicine Or Just Making Shit Up?"

Sorry, Vinay, but There Wasn’t Good “Safety” Evidence for Jab #1; How Could There Have Been Without Years of Trial Data?
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The Random Archivist
Apr 09, 2023
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