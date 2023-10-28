Professor Galloway: "We got it wrong, but you should forgive us"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchProfessor Galloway: "We got it wrong, but you should forgive us"Also, Professor Galloway: "If you refuse to get vaccinated for Covid-19, you shouldn't expect to keep your job".The Random ArchivistOct 28, 2023∙ Paid284ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist