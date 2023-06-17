Professor Fenton's Insights into the Climate Alarmist Scammers: "A Lie For the Greater Good"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchProfessor Fenton's Insights into the Climate Alarmist Scammers: "A Lie For the Greater Good"Climate Alarmists Saw Covid Lockdowns as an OpportunityThe Random ArchivistJun 17, 2023∙ Paid1553ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist