I was under Ottawa when I heard it. Literally under it. Beneath the loafers, the bilingual fog, the polished panic, the whole state-sponsored rabbit hutch of national self-deception. I was in my burrow under Parliament Hill, now temporarily vacated until common sense once again prevails, ears up, paws tucked, listening through the roots while the chamber above made its usual noises: procedural squeaking, moral upholstery, and the faint electrical hum of a civilisation downloading its own collar.

Then, for one bright moment, someone said the quiet part out loud. A man stood up and said, in substance, this bill helps build the machinery for a surveillance state. Secret back doors into devices. Secret orders to companies. Metadata retention. Location tracking. The legal carpentry required to turn private life into a government terrarium with search functionality. And the reply from the regime was not: " That is false”. It was. “Yes, but responsibly”.

As a rabbit, albeit one whose brain was crenulated by the NHIs, I still possess instincts. If a fox appears at the edge of the burrow and asks for a modest, carefully regulated right of access to the nesting chamber for safety purposes, a rabbit does not ask what safeguards are envisioned. A rabbit does not wonder whether allied warrens have adopted similar standards. A rabbit disappears into the dark and updates his opinion of daylight. That is because rabbits understand a principle humans seem to have misplaced. When a predator asks for visibility, he is not asking for trust. He is asking for lunch.

Humans, by contrast, hear that the state wants hidden apertures into the devices through which they conduct nearly all of life, and immediately begin discussing oversight frameworks. This is why owls do so well in your civilisation. The old tyrannies at least had the decency to hiss. Ours coo. Ours speak in the tone of a grief counsellor explaining why your burrow now requires an internal camera for community wellness. They do not say, “We are building the telescreen.” They say, “We are modernising lawful access capabilities in line with allied standards while balancing privacy concerns.”

Safety is acid in a tailored suit. Pour enough of it over a free people and they will hand over the whole warren while thanking the state for taking their concerns seriously.

A rabbit knows that cover is life. Humans now treat cover as suspicious behaviour.

Then came the line that should be etched in brass and mounted in the Museum of Civilizational Collapse: “Canada is the only one of the Five Eyes without legislation of this nature”. Ah yes. The final moral argument of the late West. Not: is it just? Not: is it constitutional? Not: should a free people normalise hidden state access to the machinery of private life? No. The argument is: the other members of the surveillance club already did it. Apparently, liberty is now a group project.

I am only a rabbit, but even I know that “the other predators signed off on it” is not a political philosophy. It is prey thinking with Wi-Fi.

And then there is metadata, that delightful little euphemism, the bureaucrat’s equivalent of calling a trap an “unexpected paw event.” Metadata sounds harmless. Clerical lint. Spreadsheet dandruff. Something a vole in spectacles might tidy up before lunch. But what it means is the scent trail of your existence rendered searchable.

A rabbit does not need this explained. We live or die by whether our movements remain illegible. The moment your path through the grass becomes readable from above, you are no longer a mystery. You are a diagram with a pulse.

Humans have done something extraordinary. You built machines that track your steps, record your sleep, map your travel, hear your voice, infer your desires, and sit glowing on your bedside table. Then, after doing all this, you act surprised when the state looks at your wellness jewellery and thinks, splendid, they have pre-installed the bars. You took the telescreen, rounded the corners, gave it a wellness app, and wore it to brunch.

The telescreen is no longer a slab bolted to the wall. That was totalitarianism for people with poor taste. The new telescreen tells you to breathe deeply, drink water, and stand once an hour while quietly preserving the shadow-map of your life. It arrives in matte black, tracks your heart rate, and may one day function as a state-compatible witness. You do not fear it. You charge it overnight.

And please do not say “safeguards.” Safeguards are what the managerial class sprinkles on a fresh abuse, the way parsley is sprinkled on prison food. Oversight. Accountability. Judicial authorization. Lovely words. Decorative herbs on a casserole of civil liberties.

The issue is not whether today’s officials promise to use the machine carefully. The issue is that they are building the machine.

Privacy, to such people, is not a right. It is an irritating blind spot in the data canopy.

A soul that cannot be searched is, from the managerial perspective, an unlicensed burrow.

First the architecture, then the excuse. First the trapdoor, then the sermon. Today, organised crime. Tomorrow extremism. Then foreign interference. Then misinformation. Then hate. Then public health. Then some poor fool wandered through the wrong field during the wrong national tantrum with the wrong app on his phone, and suddenly the last 365 days of his life are spread across a table by men whose only encounter with conscience was a training module.

This is the rabbit lesson humans keep refusing to learn: a creature cannot live under constant observation and remain whole. It becomes performative. Twitchy. Divided. A population of frightened little actors performing little obedience dances for the predators overhead. You call this transparency. A rabbit would call it open season.

And when they finally fit the first official telescreen to the inside of the national burrow, do not expect them to call it tyranny. They will call it safety. And half the country will ask whether it comes in space grey.

P.S. The image above is, alas, not strictly accurate. I had already vacated the Ottawa burrow before the state could install its smiling little welfare-periscope and declare the intrusion a balance of rights. Rabbits, unlike parliamentarians, tend to leave before the fox finishes drafting the access framework. Still, the picture captures the spirit of the thing. As for me, I now follow events from a discreet remove, assisted from time to time by Bill C-22-enabled electronic devices left lying about by a species that has mistaken convenience for liberty. When in Rome, one learns to appreciate the plumbing.

Share