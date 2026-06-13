PoliceAI has arrived in the UK, and already it is performing beyond expectations.

The new national centre for artificial intelligence in policing was launched with everything a modern democracy requires before introducing software into the criminal justice system: a minister, a slogan, a budget large enough to stun livestock, and the phrase “responsible innovation” placed carefully over the entrance like a damp towel over a corpse.

The idea is simple. AI will help the police move faster. Faster evidence review. Faster disclosure. Faster redaction. Faster case summaries. Faster witness statements. Faster justice. Faster prison vans. Faster everything, really, except the part where somebody checks whether the evidence was born in reality or assembled in a glowing autocomplete furnace by a machine with no soul, no memory, no shame, and a tendency to invent legal facts with the confidence of a middle manager on his third Teams call of the morning.

Then Derbyshire walked in holding a petrol can.

Within days of the great PoliceAI unveiling, Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that a police officer was under criminal investigation over allegations that artificial intelligence had been used to create evidential material in a number of cases. The allegation being investigated is perverting the course of justice. The officer has been removed from frontline duties. No arrests have been made.

Which is fine.

Totally fine.

A small teething issue. A minor rollout wobble. A little beta-test hiccup in which the public were asked to embrace AI-assisted policing and then immediately learned that someone in policing was allegedly using AI to create the sort of material that sends human beings into cages.

Most government disasters require a long incubation period. First the announcement. Then the strategy paper. Then the pilot scheme. Then the procurement scandal. Then the whistleblower. Then the inquiry. Then the report nobody reads. PoliceAI appears to have compressed the entire British institutional failure cycle into one launch week. It is innovation in the truest sense: even the collapse has been automated.

The official promise is that AI will free up officers from paperwork so they can return to frontline policing. This sounds marvellous until one remembers that, in criminal justice, “paperwork” is often the polite name for the thing that proves the state is not simply making it up.

Witness statements are paperwork. Disclosure is paperwork. Exhibits are paperwork. Interview summaries are paperwork. Case files are paperwork. The little bundle of documents that decides whether you go home or spend the next seven years sharing a toilet with a man called Razor is, administratively speaking, paperwork.

So when a police leader says AI will reduce paperwork, the citizen is entitled to ask: which paperwork? The paperwork where you staple receipts together, or the paperwork where you explain why Liam from Shirebrook is now charged with aggravated burglary based on a timeline that appears to have been generated by asking a chatbot to “make the defendant look shifty but legally robust”?

This is where the new world begins.

In the old days, if the state wanted to fabricate evidence, some effort was required. A corrupt officer had to stay late. He had to write things down. He had to remember which lie he told. He had to nudge a witness, lose a notebook, misplace a tape, adjust a time, discover a miraculous recollection, or make a dog bark in the exact direction required by the prosecution theory. It was artisanal. Locally sourced misconduct. Farm-to-table injustice.

Now we have scale.

Why have one bad statement when you can generate twelve, each in a slightly different tone? Why merely misremember events when you can ask the system to produce a clean, chronological, court-ready account with headings, subheadings, and a closing paragraph about officer safety? Why stop at “I saw him run” when the machine can offer “I observed the suspect moving away from the locus in a manner consistent with consciousness of guilt,” which sounds far more expensive and therefore more true?

AI does not just risk inventing evidence. It makes invented evidence look like it went to university.

A lie written by a human has fingerprints. A lie written by AI arrives moisturised. It is fluent. It is tidy. It knows where to put the commas. It never looks sweaty. It does not say “uh.” It does not panic under cross-examination because it will never be cross-examined. It sits in the bundle, purring like a photocopier with an agenda.

And every person downstream gets to say the magic words: “I relied on the material provided.”

The officer relied on the tool.

The supervisor relied on the officer.

The prosecutor relied on the file.

The court relied on the prosecutor.

The public relied on the court.

The defendant relied on God, who apparently had not been granted access to the shared drive.

Naturally, the Crown Prosecution Service is now working with Derbyshire Police to identify which cases may have been affected. Defence teams and courts are being contacted “in appropriate cases.” That is a phrase to make a man in HMP Nottingham sit bolt upright on his bunk.

“In appropriate cases” means someone is walking through the sausage factory with a torch, checking which sausages contain pork, sawdust, toner ink, and the wistful dreams of Microsoft Copilot.

Imagine being a defence solicitor this week. You open the email. You read that the police are reviewing a number of cases due to alleged AI-created evidential material. Then you look at your client, who pleaded guilty after the case file landed on him like a wardrobe, and you ask the ancient question of English justice: “Did you do it, or did the robot need a stronger narrative arc?”

We already had the warm-up routine. West Midlands Police produced intelligence involving a football match that did not exist. A fictional fixture. A phantom game. A sporting event from Narnia. Somewhere, a system confidently placed Maccabi Tel Aviv in a match against West Ham, and the ghost match wandered into official policing like a drunk in a hi-vis vest.

That should have been enough.

If your AI tool can invent a football match, perhaps do not let it near witness statements.

This is a modest proposal. If the machine cannot be trusted with the fixture list, it should not be helping decide whether a man’s alibi collapses at 8:42 p.m.

But official Britain does not learn from warnings.

There will now be safeguards. There are always safeguards. Safeguards are Britain’s way of saying the horse has bolted, the stable is on fire, and a senior stakeholder has commissioned a mural of a horse remaining safely indoors. We will have frameworks. We will have guidance. We will have a national centre. We will have ethical principles, risk registers, audit trails, consultation documents, training modules, gold-command learning pathways, community confidence protocols, and some poor woman from communications writing “public trust remains our highest priority” while a barrister asks whether Exhibit C was generated from a prompt beginning “write this in the style of a credible eyewitness.”

The language will do its work.

Nobody will say “fake evidence.”

They will say “AI-assisted evidential material.”

Nobody will say “the computer made it up.”

They will say “the system generated an unsupported output.”

Nobody will say “a man may have been prosecuted on nonsense.”

They will say “a limited number of cases may require procedural review.”

Nobody will say “we put a hallucination engine inside the justice system because it promised to save officer hours.”

They will say “lessons will be learned.”

And then the lesson will be: buy a bigger hallucination engine with better governance.

PoliceAI will, of course, be sold as a servant. AI will not make decisions. AI will merely assist. It will merely summarise, triage, draft, sort, identify, flag, recommend, redact, compare, prioritise, translate, transcribe, and create structured outputs that tired humans will approve at 6:17 p.m. because the printer has jammed, the sergeant is shouting, the custody clock is running, and the dashboard says green.

That is not replacing judgment. That is surrounding judgment with a fog machine and calling it oversight.

The defenders will insist a human remains in the loop. Splendid. A human is also technically in the loop when he clicks “accept all changes” on a document he has not read. A human is in the loop when he signs a form because the box is red. A human is in the loop when he nods at a meeting while thinking about lunch. The loop, like many British institutions, may exist mainly to provide somewhere for responsibility to die.

The deeper problem is not that AI sometimes lies. Everyone knows AI lies. It lies cheerfully. It lies grammatically. It lies with numbered sections and a helpful note recommending professional advice. The deeper problem is that the state is addicted to documents that look official. Once a thing is formatted, filed, labelled, and passed through three inboxes, it starts to harden. It becomes “material.” It becomes “intelligence.” It becomes “the file.” It becomes “the facts as presented.” It becomes the object everyone salutes because nobody remembers who made it.

Now add a machine that can produce endless official-looking words without knowing whether any of them touched Earth.

That is not a tool.

That is a ghostwriter for the prosecution.

Perhaps the Derbyshire allegation will turn out to be narrow. Perhaps no one was harmed. Perhaps every affected case will be identified. Perhaps safeguards worked. Perhaps the officer, if guilty, was an isolated case. Perhaps PoliceAI will be a triumph. Perhaps the machine will free up officers, improve accuracy, protect victims, and restore confidence in British justice while making a decent cup of tea and finally solving the mystery of why every police website looks like it was designed inside a council printer.

Perhaps.

But as launch weeks go, this one has the clean comic shape of a man unveiling a fire-safety robot while the curtains ignite behind him.

Day one: Britain announces PoliceAI.

Day two: responsible innovation.

Day three: criminal investigation into alleged AI-created evidential material.

Day four: the CPS checks which cases may have been contaminated.

Day five: a minister says public confidence is paramount.

Day six: the machine is asked to write the minister’s statement.

Prompt: “Draft a sincere apology that admits nothing, blames no one, praises safeguards, and confirms the rollout will continue.”

Output: “PoliceAI is already exceeding expectations.”

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