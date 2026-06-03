This is not fake; it was actually posted on my local town’s social media page this week:

Please be aware!!! Three exclamation marks, which in municipal communications means the situation has advanced beyond the usual Canadian idea of “community concern”.

A red rectangle appears. Inside it, the words DRUG ALERT glow with the authority of a discount fire extinguisher sign. Nova Scotia Health then informs the public that a batch of fentanyl was suspected to contain “high levels of toxicity.”

I had to sit down. This happened to be beside a patch of wild lettuce, which humans once regarded as a mild natural sedative, though I can report that no quantity of suspicious roadside salad can prepare a rabbit for the phrase “fentanyl suspected to contain high levels of toxicity.”

Fentanyl suspected of containing high levels of toxicity is rather like announcing that the ocean has tested positive for wetness, or that a chainsaw has been linked to several incidents of aggressive carpentry (don’t ask). The whole beast is toxicity. That is its occupation, hobby, spiritual practice, and LinkedIn headline. This is why the rabbit community has historically avoided fentanyl in favour of clover, panic, dirt tunnels, nervous chewing, and brief, statistically unimpressive romantic episodes behind the woodpile.

Still, the authorities have advice:

“Let someone know, start low, and go slow.”

This is the sort of sentence produced when all truly moral language has been removed from a society and replaced by clipboard fog. A drug supply is apparently dropping people in the county, and the official advice has the soothing cadence of a yoga instructor helping you transition into poison pose: knees soft, spine collapsing, face pointed respectfully toward the pavement, the whole person folded forward in that ghastly fentanyl origami now treated as part of the urban landscape of New Canada.

Start low.

Go slow.

Breathe into the respiratory depression.

Feel your nervous system leaving the room.

Then comes the next jewel: Do NOT use drugs alone. Use with someone you trust.

Again, I am only a rabbit, recently promoted to reluctant mammal of analysis, but this advice appears to depend rather heavily on the trusted companion retaining the power of speech, movement, and lung function. If two humans use the same mystery powder from the same poisoned batch at roughly the same time, the “someone you trust” may soon be lying beside you, also trusting someone else, who is also on the floor, who had planned to trust a third party currently folded over a coffee table like municipal origami. Public health will later describe this as “a cluster,” because apparently “a row of unconscious people who all followed the advice” lacks the proper grant-funded softness.

In the burrow we call this a trust fall with no mammals left upright.

There is a difference between harm reduction and harm reduction copywriting. Harm reduction says: Do not touch fentanyl. Ever. People are going down. If someone has already used, call 911, keep them breathing, and do not let the whole group sample the same death flour as though the County were hosting a farm-to-table respiratory arrest experience.

The alert did mention NORS, the National Overdose Response Service, where someone stays on the phone while you use. I understand the logic. A remote human witness is better than no witness, right? In a rural province where the nearest ambulance may be thirty-six serious potholes, two closed hospitals, and one volunteer firefighter named Gord away, a phone line can save a life. Perhaps. But read the alert as a piece of civilisation. We have reached the stage where the state says: “If you are going to consume the suspected death supply, please arrange a telephone chaperone.”

This is a country using customer service to negotiate with collapse.

But this Substack is not just about pointing out the obvious, although clearly it is still not obvious to some. So, here’s the solution few one to hear, but that’s not stopped me before:

Stop treating a mass poisoning event as though it were a difficult wellness journey with pamphlets. Crush the supply. Find the men importing, mixing, stamping, bagging, driving, texting, laundering, and smiling behind the death flour, then introduce them to prison with the full ceremonial enthusiasm of a big male rabbit named “Brute” discovering a fox caught in a hinge (use your imagination). Shut down the open-air corpse markets. Seize the cars, houses, phones, sheds, storage units, fake businesses, and community outreach vocabulary used to move the poison. Then take the addicted off the sidewalk and into real treatment, not a beige room, a granola bar, and twelve minutes with Kayla from Harm Pathways, who has a nose ring and a laminated feelings wheel. Detox. Long-term treatment. Locked doors where necessary. Real doctors, uninhibited by woke professional organisations. Real work - “start low, go slow” even. Family repair if possible (not inconceivable). Housing after stabilisation, not before, because a mattress under a roof is not recovery if the poison courier still knows the buzzer code. Real compassion for the addict, i.e. no weakness. Terror for the trafficker. No more parks surrendered to the slow-motion death cult while the municipality congratulates itself for discovering exclamation marks.

Of course, if Canada ever becomes truly serious about ending the drug catastrophe, rather than maintaining the decorative fake drug war with its boutique overdoses, stolen bicycles, smashed windows, terrified neighbourhoods, and ministers making compassionate faces beside podiums, it will have to change its laws, its courts, its bail system, its policing, and its entire trembling theology of excuses. It may have to go at least Bukele Lite (use your imagination). The country, if one is to exist at all, will do it eventually anyway, before its final collapse, after another ten thousand memorial benches, candlelight vigils, safety committees, and reports entitled Toward a Framework for Community-Led Poison Flour Resilience. So why not begin now, before every park has a chaplain, every bus shelter has a crisis team, and every rabbit in the province has learned to identify fentanyl packaging by smell?

And for those smug little Darwin Award philosophers who think drug use is merely a private hobby for people with poor survival instincts, allow me to tap the courtroom glass with one paw. In the official statistics, a drug offence may appear as a tiny little category, because the charge sheet says “theft,” “assault,” “robbery,” “breach,” “mischief,” or “possession of stolen property,” not “civilisation being chewed from underneath by poison flour.” But anyone who has sat in a criminal courtroom for longer than an afternoon knows the truth. Drugs are in the engine of the thing. Something approaching half of serious repeat criminality has addiction, trafficking, intoxication, debt, desperation, or the drug economy somewhere in its wiring. Remove the powder, the dealers, the couriers, the stolen bicycles, the smashed truck windows, the pawn-shop pilgrimage, the midnight screaming, and the men with forty-three chances and one working shoe, and the revolving door suddenly stops spinning like a carnival ride for social workers. It is not just the user who suffers. The whole town gets mugged by the baggie.

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