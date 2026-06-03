The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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William Xu's avatar
William Xu
5h

Maybe safe supply that the bureaucrats brag about is not so safe after all. My impression on Canada just gets worse and worse every day. Elbows up!

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d k's avatar
d k
4h

Any word from our “fentanyl czar” since his appointment?

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