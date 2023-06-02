Poilievre: “He Left in the Middle of the Semester and I’m Having Trouble Remembering Why”

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchPoilievre: “He Left in the Middle of the Semester and I’m Having Trouble Remembering Why”Is this just an unpleasant "joke"? Or is there something more to these rumours?The Random ArchivistJun 02, 2023∙ Paid157ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist