Fortunately, the professional-managerial midwit class has not yet succeeded in putting the entire internet into a little beige safeguarding box, so you can still watch the footage yourself. This means you are not required to outsource your eyesight to Birmingham Police, an organisation whose account of events should be treated with the same caution you would apply to a kebab shop’s five-star hygiene rating, printed beside the words definitely lamb.

One must ask the obvious question: if the footage shows the police doing their job properly, why are they so desperate for people to stop watching it? When evidence proves you right, you do not usually ask the public to avert its eyes. You pin it to the top of the account and start quietly pricing commemorative mugs.

It appears the English police have learned nothing from the Nowak killing, except that cameras are bad, witnesses are worse, and the public should stop noticing things before confidence in policing sustains further injuries. In the next clip from the same incident, a female officer gives a short seminar in “fucking this,” “fucking that,” and public-sector de-escalation before calling the arrested man a “dick,” which I assume is now module three at the College of Policing: Restoring Trust After Grabbing the Nearest Bloke.

Unsurprisingly, X has become a 24-hour found-footage festival of modern policing, which may explain why the authorities are so keen to smother it under “online safety.”

The next clip is a perfect specimen. Two supposedly trained police officers attempt to subdue one man and somehow convert the encounter into slapstick. One officer drops his baton like a man startled by his own job description. The suspect picks it up, gives him a practical demonstration in baton retention, then mounts his e-bike and sails off like Mary Poppins with previous convictions.

It is hard to know whether to laugh, despair, or check whether the Benny Hill estate is receiving royalties.

Meanwhile, in Chiswick, the Met located a man in a pub because he had made unkind remarks online about a councillor during a row over outdoor seating. The officers reportedly explained that he had committed no crime and was not under investigation, which was comforting, since most people prefer their police intimidation to arrive with a receipt. This is now how British liberty works. You may speak freely, but the state reserves the right to send two uniformed men to your table to ask whether you have considered being less free near elected officials.

If this weren’t serious, if it weren’t another little brick falling out of Western civilisation on camera, it would be popcorn time. The police can’t tell the assaulted man from the available man. They can’t subdue one suspect without donating him a baton. They can’t hear a rude comment about a councillor and some outdoor seating without dispatching two uniforms to massage the wound in democracy’s bottom. As comedy, it is priceless. As policing, it is a civilisational suicide note written in crayon on a diversity lanyard.

We asked T.W. Burrows for his rabbit’s-eye view of this strange human behaviour. He was found under the shed beside a stack of police statements, a chewed highlighter, and a note reading: HUMANS: STILL UNCLEAR ON PREDATORS, PREY, AND WHO IS LYING ON THE GROUND.

What follows are his heavily redacted comments. Several paragraphs were removed by an AI legal chatbot, two by the editor, and one by T.W. himself after conceding it was “mostly just biting noises with footnotes.”

I have spent the morning studying human policing in England, and I must say, as a rabbit, I am impressed by the ambition.

Most species begin with the basics. Fox chases rabbit. Rabbit runs. Farmer sees fox near rabbit hutch and thinks, “Ah, fox problem.”

Humans have advanced beyond this primitive model.

In Birmingham, for example, the police appear to have arrived at a scene where one man was on or near the ground, several other men were in motion, the public had cameras, and reality was committing itself to digital memory. A lesser species might have panicked and asked: “Who is being attacked? Who is doing the attacking? Who is running away? Who is lying there looking recently rearranged?”

Not the modern English police.

The modern English police look upon the chaos of human violence and see a deeper truth.

The correct man is the available man. A man on the ground is ideal. He has already done half the custody work himself.

The others, by selfishly retaining the power of movement, had excluded themselves from the administrative process. This is why, in future, victims must learn to sprint. The state cannot protect you if you insist on remaining where the state can grab you.

I do not say this lightly. Rabbits understand sudden movement. We have a rich cultural history of fleeing before someone with boots decides we are dinner. If a stoat comes into the warren and bites Nigel, we do not convene a panel, arrest Nigel, and ask the stoat to self-identify in due course.

We are not advanced enough for that.

Then came the official language.

“Officers found a group of men fighting.”

Beautiful.

If I returned to the burrow and found three kits missing, one fox asleep in the hay, and my wife screaming, “The fox ate the children,” I now understand the appropriate report would read:

“Officers attended an interspecies disagreement involving several woodland stakeholders.”

Then, apparently, an officer was struck.

This is serious. Every citizen must understand that being attacked by several men does not exempt him from performing the full choreography of citizenly compliance. Even if he has just been hit, dragged, grabbed, dazed, or generally introduced to the pavement, he must instantly determine which approaching body is criminal and which approaching body is Crown-authorised. He must distinguish knuckles of oppression from knuckles of public service. He must process uniform, badge, angle, grip, tone, probable cause, custody policy, Equality Impact Assessment, and whether the person shouting at him has been through a restorative practice workshop.

The best part arrived later, when the police, having reviewed the footage, announced they had “no concerns” and asked the public to stop sharing it.

“No concerns” means the organisation has investigated itself and found itself tastefully lit.

The public, being rude and increasingly difficult to manage, then kept looking.

This was very unhelpful. It is impossible to maintain confidence in policing if people insist on watching the police. Confidence requires distance. Fog. A cropped screenshot. A spokesperson with a lanyard saying “we take this extremely seriously” while taking it somewhere less visible.

Then another clip appears. A female officer, from the same general circus, offers the nation a seminar in “fucking this,” “fucking that,” and de-escalation, before calling the arrested man a “dick.”

I admire the clarity.

This is what ordinary people notice. They are told the police are trained professionals, swimming in procedure, sensitivity, emotional intelligence, and proportionality. Then they watch a uniformed officer speak like a bouncer outside a nightclub kebab hatch at 2:13 a.m.

And still the public is asked to trust the process, now informally known as performance art with handcuffs.

And yet, credit where due, the English police have not lost all their powers. They remain extremely brave when confronting dangerous men who have committed no crime at all. Consider the Chiswick pub-seating affair, which may be the most British police incident ever recorded. A man says something mean about a councillor during a row over chairs outside a pub. Not a stabbing. Not burglary. Not a gang assault. Chairs. Outdoor chairs. The kind of chairs where a man called Sebastian drinks £7 lager while explaining zoning policy to his dog.

Two officers appear.

They reportedly tell him he has committed no crime. Splendid. Then, having established the absence of criminality, they continue the conversation anyway, because British liberty now comes with a follow-up visit.

This is the genius of modern statecraft. You are free to criticise your elected representatives. Nobody is saying you cannot. Nobody is arresting you. Nobody is charging you. Nobody is making a big thing of it.

Two police officers are merely standing beside your pint, in uniform, explaining that your legal speech has become socially radioactive.

You have rights. They have your table number.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the internet, another sacred clip circulates. Two officers attempt to subdue one man and somehow convert the ancient duty of restraint into an unreleased Christmas special.

One officer drops his baton.

The suspect picks it up.

The suspect then uses the baton on the officer, mounts an e-bike, and glides into the distance like a Deliveroo Moses parting the Red Sea of institutional competence.

I have watched this clip several times. At first I laughed so hard I inhaled a parsley stem. Then I became quiet. A society can survive many things. Inflation. Bad roads. Television judges. Vegan sausage rolls. It cannot survive for long when the people with batons are regularly donating them to the people they are meant to arrest.

The baton is not a ceremonial object. It is not a relay stick. It is not there so the suspect can have a turn.

Again, I speak as a rabbit. If I drop a carrot in front of a fox, and the fox picks it up and beats me with it before riding away on a stolen cabbage leaf, the problem is not “online misinformation.” The problem is I have failed at carrot retention.

But these failures now arrive surrounded by the same managerial mist.

Lessons will be learned.

An internal review will take place.

The officer acted in a fast-moving situation.

The footage lacks context.

Please do not speculate.

Please do not share.

Please do not notice the baton being transferred to the service user.

There is always missing context, apparently. The public sees a thing. The institution explains that the public has failed to see the invisible thing around the thing. Perhaps the man who rode away with the baton was engaged in a complex trust-building exercise. Perhaps the assaulted lad in Birmingham was lying on the pavement in a threatening manner. Perhaps the Chiswick pub man’s comments about outdoor seating were the first stage in a coup.

We cannot know.

Only the police can know.

And when they know, they will tell us not to share it.

This is why public trust is collapsing. Not because every officer is useless, I hope. There must still be some left who are brave and decent. No doubt, plenty must watch these clips with the same dead-eyed horror as everyone else, except with pension implications.

Trust collapses because the lie is too visible now.

The old bargain was simple. The public handed the state power, weapons, uniforms, databases, discretion, and the right to use force. In return, the state was supposed to protect the public from criminals.

The new bargain is different.

The state cannot reliably protect you from criminals, but it can protect councillors from your tone. It cannot always catch the men running away, but it can arrest the man already on the ground. It cannot retain the baton, but it can retain the footage. It cannot explain itself, but it can ask you to stop sharing.

This is not a policing crisis. It is a recognition crisis.

They no longer seem able to recognise the victim, the attacker, the citizen, the criminal, the joke, the danger, the public mood, or the moment when everyone in the country has already watched the video and decided the official statement was written by a damp committee in a windowless room.

And perhaps that is the final problem for English policing in 2026: who, exactly, is meant to join this organisation, if we are still allowed to call it that without offending organisations? What sane, decent, physically capable young man looks at the spectacle of political errands, viral humiliation, cowardly management, knife crime, paperwork, edited statements, and officers being sent out to defend policies nobody voted for, and thinks: yes, that is where I shall place my life?

The brave will not want it. The competent will have options. The normal will look elsewhere. And into the gap will come the people who enjoy the uniform too much, the people who enjoy the paperwork too much, and the people who cannot tell a victim from the nearest available mammal.

First the good men stop applying. Then the public stops believing. Then the rabbits start making notes. Then the foxes stop bothering to hide. In England, we appear to have reached the part where the foxes leave on e-bikes.

Editor’s note: In the interests of balance, we asked Juniper Salt-Fog for her take. She replied, “Defund the police,” then paused for several seconds, as if waiting for the phrase to finish the argument on her behalf.

When asked what she meant by “defund,” Juniper clarified that she did not mean “abolish,” exactly, nor did she mean “reduce,” precisely, nor did she mean “leave pensioners to negotiate with machete lads outside Tesco,” which she described as “a very bad-faith framing, even though I haven’t fully read the thread.”

After some decoding, three herbal teas, and a grant-funded listening circle, we established that Juniper imagines a society in which the police are replaced by trauma-informed community responders, conflict doulas, sidewalk poets, and women with clipboards who ask burglars whether theft is really just capitalism speaking through their hands.

In Juniper’s model, a man currently inclined toward robbery would, upon finding no police available, experience a sudden moral flowering. Instead of nicking your bike, he would pause, confront his inherited scarcity wound, and enroll in a six-week ceramic justice residency funded by Arts Council England, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, and a climate resilience microgrant from a council that cannot fix potholes.

Knife crime would be addressed through movement workshops.

Public masturbation would become a safeguarding conversation. We made the mistake of showing Juniper several of the videos now circulating, assuming she might object to men performing solo cabaret in public spaces where women and children are present. Instead, she watched for a few seconds, frowned, and suggested the real issue was probably our “racialised framing,” even though nobody had mentioned race, ethnicity, migration, colonialism, empire, weather, spices, railways, or the British Museum. Which is Juniper-speak for: the man may be masturbating on the pavement, but why are you noticing so aggressively?

Shoplifting would be reclassified as “redistributive browsing.”

Burglary would be met by a neighbourhood harm-interruption collective arriving ninety minutes later with oat milk, laminated feelings cards, and a folding table.

When we asked Juniper what should happen if the offender declined the folding table and continued offending, she said this was exactly the kind of carceral thinking that made dialogue difficult, then proposed a follow-up listening circle in which nobody would be allowed to mention the offender, the victim, or what had actually happened.

Juniper later sent a 4,000-word voice note explaining that real safety comes not from police, prisons, borders, fathers, laws, locks, deterrence, shame, punishment, consequences, authority, force, hierarchy, or men with upper-body strength, but from “reimagined relational infrastructures of care.”

We asked what that meant.

She said, “Exactly.”

Update: A longer clip has emerged of the Birmingham Police in action, and it really is damning:

Share

Further reading: