Editor’s note: Watch this before placing blind faith in the police. We asked T.W. for comment, but most of his response has been redacted by our lawyers, along with several carrots entered into evidence.

There are few sights more reassuring than two police officers arriving at a family home to confiscate a child’s iPhone because someone may have written something unpleasant on social media. Serious crime must be tackled somewhere, and regrettably most burglars no longer leave their names, addresses and preferred pronouns beneath the broken window. A schoolgirl with an electronic device is much easier to locate. She is generally at home, has not yet acquired a solicitor and may be frightened into surrendering the entire contents of her private life by an officer holding a clipboard.

The mother, displaying the instinctive mistrust now associated with dangerous extremists, began recording the encounter on her own telephone. One of the officers objected. She did not like being filmed. This was curious, since she had arrived wearing a camera herself, but the distinction was apparently important. A member of the public recording the police is intrusive. The police recording the public is evidence.

The officer reassured the mother that there was no need for an independent record. She could have the body-camera footage. The officer would exhibit it for her. There it was: the full majesty of modern British policing compressed into one calm promise.

Stop filming us. You can trust our film.

The mother, fortunately, continued recording.

This turned out to be wise. The investigation eventually ended with no further action because there was insufficient evidence that the girl had done what the police had suggested. In the meantime, however, the force had made a public announcement about the case. Privacy, it appears, is a highly technical substance. A child under investigation may be discussed publicly by the police, while the names of the adult officers entering her home are protected personal information.

A barrister acting pro bono requested the body-camera footage. He also requested the officers’ pocket notebooks and other records. These requests were not made by tying a note to a pigeon and releasing it over Birmingham. They were formal requests made through the recognised legal process. Ten months later, the police say they cannot find the footage.

There are, apparently, “no records on our systems.”

The camera existed. The officer referred to it. The mother was instructed to rely upon it. But the recording has now passed into the same mysterious region occupied by missing CCTV, misplaced grooming-gang files, deleted emails, inconvenient notebooks and every document ever requested by someone outside the organisation.

The police suggested that the footage might have been destroyed under retention policies.

This is bureaucratic language for: The thing we told you to rely upon was placed in the special government cupboard where evidence goes to become procedure.

One imagines the internal process. The body-camera footage was uploaded to a secure system. The secure system placed it in a structured folder. The structured folder was governed by a retention schedule. The retention schedule was reviewed by a compliance officer. The compliance officer attended a workshop on information governance. The footage then disappeared, entirely lawfully, while everybody was completing mandatory training on transparency.

The officers’ pocket notebooks have also proved elusive. The police reportedly explained that these notebooks are not part of a “structured filing system.” This is an impressive defence. A police notebook is an official record used to document what an officer did, where she went, whom she spoke to and what occurred. It may be used to refresh the officer’s memory in court. Yet when the citizen asks to see what was written about her, the notebook becomes an unstructured private diary, presumably containing recipes, horse drawings and difficult feelings about autumn.

The force also declined to provide the officers’ names because police officers have privacy rights.

Of course they do. They were only acting in a professional capacity, exercising police powers at a private home, seeking to confiscate a child’s property during a criminal investigation. It would be grotesque for the people subjected to those powers to know who was using them.

This principle should now be extended across public life. Judges should wear balaclavas. Tax inspectors should communicate through voice-changing software. Bailiffs could arrive disguised as woodland creatures. Every government letter should be signed A Person Whose Privacy Must Be Respected.

The police, meanwhile, may continue demanding your name, address, date of birth, telephone number, passwords, photographs, messages, contacts, browsing history and the precise circumstances under which your daughter used an adjective on Facebook.

The barrister has been careful not to allege that the footage was deliberately deleted to prevent disclosure. He points out only that deliberately erasing information for that purpose can be a criminal offence, and that the timing and audit trail therefore matter. When was the footage uploaded? When was it deleted? When did the request arrive? Who knew that a complaint had been made? Was the recording marked for preservation?

These are difficult questions, which is why the police would probably prefer another seminar on unconscious bias.

The importance of the mother’s recording is now obvious. Had she obeyed the officer and stopped filming, the public would possess no independent record of the encounter. The official version would be whatever appeared in the notebooks that cannot be disclosed, written by officers whose names cannot be provided, supported by footage that cannot be found.

This is no longer an evidential system. It is a séance.

The citizen asks what happened. The organisation dims the lights, joins hands around a laminated policy manual and waits for the spirit of accountability to knock twice beneath the table.

Nothing happens.

A spokesperson then explains that the silence is consistent with retention guidelines.

British police forces regularly encourage the public to provide doorbell footage, dashcam recordings and mobile-phone video. Citizens are told that cameras are vital. A camera may solve a crime, identify a suspect or prove what occurred. Unless the camera belongs to the person being investigated. Then filming may make the officer uncomfortable, and the citizen should rely upon the government equipment scheduled for disappearance.

The lesson is straightforward. When an official tells you to stop creating your own record because the state is creating one for you, continue recording.

Record the time. Record the names if they are given. Record what is said. Write it down afterwards. Send an email confirming it. Preserve the original file. Do not assume that the camera attached to the uniform will remain attached to the case.

The police may dislike your camera.

They may find it distressing, obstructive, intimidating, culturally insensitive or insufficiently appreciative of the pressures facing frontline officers engaged in the seizure of teenage telephones.

But your camera does not have a retention policy.

Your camera does not have a press office.

And your camera is considerably less likely to forget that it ever existed.

I shall be under the shed, labelling every carrot with the date, time and name of the rabbit who witnessed its arrival. Should the police require access, they may submit a formal request.

I will respond within ten months to explain that the carrots were never part of a structured filing system.

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